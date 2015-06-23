(Updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 23 Italian and Portuguese bond yields fell to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday and Spain was flat as signs that Greece was moving closer to an aid deal with its creditors buoyed riskier assets.

The yields on bonds issued by the three countries seen most vulnerable to contagion from Greece have been falling since Monday after Greece presented new proposals that euro zone leaders welcomed as a basis for possible agreement to unlock frozen aid and avert a default.

European Council President Donald Tusk called the proposals "a positive step forward". He said the aim was to have euro zone finance ministers approve a cash-for-reform package on Wednesday evening and put it to the bloc's leaders for final endorsement on Thursday morning.

The European Commission said Athens needed to spell out what actions it will take before any potential disbursement of bailout money, while Greek lawmakers said parliament might reject the proposals.

But investors remained upbeat that a deal will be reached.

Portuguese 10-year yields fell 6 basis points (bps) to 2.75 percent, adding to Monday's near 30 bps slide. Italian 10-year yields were 2 bps lower at 2.13 percent . Spanish yields also fell as low as 2.01 percent, but later edged up a bit.

Yield premiums for the bonds over benchmark German Bunds hit their tightest in a month during the day.

"Even after the rally (on Monday), there is still some value in peripherals. Sure the path traced out for the next few weeks is messy, so the support from a resolution later this week will provide only modest and intermittent support," said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.

"But the risk of a near-term Grexit is now fast receding. And it should be reassuring that we have looked into the abyss and no-one has found it appealing."

Greek 10-year yields dipped 60 bps to 10.63 percent, their lowest in almost five weeks, while two-year yields dropped 248 bps to 21.17 percent, having fallen nearly 500 bps on Monday.

HURDLES

While the odds seemed to have shifted towards a deal, some in the market were cautious about political hurdles that could stall progress, chiefly in Athens.

A top Standard & Poor's official said a deal would not resolve Greece's problems while a counterpart at Moody's said it would have a limited impact on Greece's sub-investment grade credit ratings. [ID:

"Our concerns about Greece go beyond the current impasse in terms of negotiations, and those concerns would remain with a deal. In this context, the impact of a deal on current ratings ought to be limited," said Dietmar Hornung, associate managing director at Moody's Sovereign Risk Group

Bund yields slipped 1.7 bps to 0.87 percent after Germany said it would issue 5 billion euros less debt in the third quarter than planned. Tax receipts soared in the first five months of the year.

The prospect of less debt from the euro zone's top-rated issuer also overshadowed data showing the private sector in the euro zone grew faster than forecast in June. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)