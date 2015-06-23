(Updates prices)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 23 Italian and Portuguese bond
yields fell to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday and
Spain was flat as signs that Greece was moving closer to an aid
deal with its creditors buoyed riskier assets.
The yields on bonds issued by the three countries seen most
vulnerable to contagion from Greece have been falling since
Monday after Greece presented new proposals that euro zone
leaders welcomed as a basis for possible agreement to unlock
frozen aid and avert a default.
European Council President Donald Tusk called the proposals
"a positive step forward". He said the aim was to have euro zone
finance ministers approve a cash-for-reform package on Wednesday
evening and put it to the bloc's leaders for final endorsement
on Thursday morning.
The European Commission said Athens needed to spell out what
actions it will take before any potential disbursement of
bailout money, while Greek lawmakers said parliament might
reject the proposals.
But investors remained upbeat that a deal will be reached.
Portuguese 10-year yields fell 6 basis points (bps) to 2.75
percent, adding to Monday's near 30 bps slide.
Italian 10-year yields were 2 bps lower at 2.13 percent
. Spanish yields also fell as low as 2.01 percent,
but later edged up a bit.
Yield premiums for the bonds over benchmark German Bunds hit
their tightest in a month during the day.
"Even after the rally (on Monday), there is still some value
in peripherals. Sure the path traced out for the next few weeks
is messy, so the support from a resolution later this week will
provide only modest and intermittent support," said Societe
Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.
"But the risk of a near-term Grexit is now fast receding.
And it should be reassuring that we have looked into the abyss
and no-one has found it appealing."
Greek 10-year yields dipped 60 bps to 10.63
percent, their lowest in almost five weeks, while two-year
yields dropped 248 bps to 21.17 percent, having fallen nearly
500 bps on Monday.
HURDLES
While the odds seemed to have shifted towards a deal, some
in the market were cautious about political hurdles that could
stall progress, chiefly in Athens.
A top Standard & Poor's official said a deal would not
resolve Greece's problems while a counterpart at Moody's said it
would have a limited impact on Greece's sub-investment grade
"Our concerns about Greece go beyond the current impasse in
terms of negotiations, and those concerns would remain with a
deal. In this context, the impact of a deal on current ratings
ought to be limited," said Dietmar Hornung, associate managing
director at Moody's Sovereign Risk Group
Bund yields slipped 1.7 bps to 0.87 percent
after Germany said it would issue 5 billion euros less debt in
the third quarter than planned. Tax receipts soared in the first
five months of the year.
The prospect of less debt from the euro zone's top-rated
issuer also overshadowed data showing the private sector in the
euro zone grew faster than forecast in June.
