By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, June 24
LONDON, June 24 German Bund yields dipped on
Wednesday as the market turned cautious before key negotiations
on a cash-for-reform deal with Greece, even as an agreement has
looked increasingly likely in recent days.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to meet European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, the head of the
International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde and European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday.
A meeting of euro zone finance ministers at 1700 GMT will
then try to end the logjam in debt negotiations.
The latest reform proposals by Greece have been welcomed by
European policymakers, but a deal is not yet done. Greek economy
minister George Stathakis said "two or three" items were yet to
be settled.
Objections to the deal from some in Tsipras' leftist Syriza
party also warranted caution, analysts said.
German 10-year Bund yields dipped 1 basis
point to 0.86 percent. They have risen about 10 basis points
since last week as hopes for a deal have risen after Greece's
latest proposal to creditors.
"We have a very important day ahead and it may be a volatile
day," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens. "It's clear that it's
not yet a done deal. It will be a Greece-watching day, looking
at rumours and comments out of these meetings."
Top-rated Bunds are usually in demand when investors are
risk averse. Yields on lower-rated Italian, Spanish and
Portuguese bonds rose slightly, reflecting a more cautious tone
in the market after a rally in the past two days.
Greece is fast running out of money. It is due to pay 1.6
billion euros in a loan tranche to the IMF at the end of the
month and officials said Athens would be unable to pay without
financial aid.
The mood remained optimistic. At the Euromoney Global
Borrowers and Investors Forum in London on Tuesday, about 70
financial market professionals attending a panel discussion were
asked to raise their hand if they thought the market was too
complacent on Greece. Only one hand was up.
Officials from euro zone government debt agencies and state
treasuries have also said market prices reflected the risks
surrounding Greece.
"We expect a deal at the Eurogroup Wednesday evening, even
if the IMF and some Greeks demur," Societe Generale strategists
said in a note.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)