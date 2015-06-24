FOREX-Euro off 6-month high but supported as ECB comes back into focus
* Euro supported as solid data points to possible ECB tapering
LONDON, June 24 German 10-year Bund yields fell and yields on Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bonds rose on Wednesday, after a Greek government official said creditors did not accept the latest reform proposals by Athens.
Bund yields fell 4 basis points to 0.83 percent, while Portuguese, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields rose 6-9 basis points. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Euro supported as solid data points to possible ECB tapering
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president