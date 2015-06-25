(Updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, June 25 Italian, Portuguese and Spanish bond yields fell on Thursday as the bloc's finance ministers deliberated over rival proposals from Greece and its creditors for a reforms-for-cash deal.

While no accord was reached, investors remained cautiously optimistic and ministers agreed to reconvene on Saturday to try and unlock the cash that Athens needs to make a hefty repayment to the IMF early next week.

Greece's international creditors put a final proposal to euro zone finance ministers, while defiant Greek ministers said they would stick to their own proposals.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday told a closed-door meeting that there must be a deal before financial markets reopen on Monday, two participants at the meeting said.

Greece risks defaulting on Tuesday's deadline to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund, potentially triggering its exit from the euro zone.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell 9 basis points to 2.70 percent while Italian and Spanish yields were 4 bps lower at 2.10 percent and 2.08 percent, respectively.

Their yield premiums over benchmark German yields tightened, having widened earlier by as much as 6 basis points after the talks stalled.

"The market is 100 percent being driven by headlines on Greece. The latest move seem to be pointing towards a higher chance of an agreement towards the weekend. There's an urgent need for a deal as Greece is approaching a kind of hard deadline," said DZ Bank strategist Felix Herrmann.

Greek yields were 5 basis points higher at 11.02 percent , reflecting some caution in the market about the prospect of an imminent deal.

"We're reacting to ticking bombs here. There's a headline saying the institutions say the Greek document can be a basis for a deal and we're reacting to that. But there's still no deal," one trader said.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 2 bps higher at 0.87 percent. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth Pitchford)