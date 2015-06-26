(Adds quote, updates prices)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 26 German Bund yields dipped on Friday, with investors uneasy about the absence of a deal to pull Greece from the brink of default but also reluctant to make firm bets before last-ditch debt talks on Saturday.

European policymakers have previously taken decisive action at the last minute, notably when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's promised in 2012 to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro.

With so much at stake, investors are therefore wary of betting against a deal, even as talks failed again on Thursday and Greece's leftist Syriza-led government and its international creditors still appeared to be far apart.

Without a deal at the weekend to unlock frozen aid, Greece, which has received two bailouts worth 240 billion euros since 2010, is set to default on a crucial repayment to the International Monetary Fund next Tuesday.

That could trigger a bank run and capital controls, possibly setting Athens on a path out of the euro zone and undermining the founding principle that membership of the bloc is irrevocable.

"The market still thinks either the EU or Greece are going to pull a rabbit out of the hat at the last minute," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "Don't underestimate the Europeans. Europe has always surprised, and the market thinks it's going to do it again."

Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1 basis point to 0.85 percent. Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds in Italy, Spain and Portugal - the three countries seen most vulnerable to spillovers from the Greek crisis - were stable.

In recent weeks, peripheral markets have seen some of the worst episodes of contagion since the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012. However, 10-year yields of around 2.1 percent in Spain and Italy are well below peaks of above 7 percent three years ago.

"We still expect an eventual compromise, as both the EU and Greece will gain from remaining in the Eurozone," said David Stubbs, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"The level of pain that Greece feels on the way to that resolution is up to Syriza and the imposition of capital controls which are increasingly likely. At this point, a change in government is a more likely outcome than Greece crashing out of the Eurozone."

The ECB's 1 trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme has played a significant role in capping euro zone yields.