(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON, June 26 German bond yields hit a
two-week high on Friday, reversing an earlier fall, as investors
evened up their portfolios, reluctant to stake bets on whether
last-ditch talks over the weekend could avert a Greek default.
European policymakers have previously taken decisive action
at the last minute, notably when European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi promised in 2012 to do "whatever it takes" to
preserve the euro.
With so much at stake, some investors are therefore wary of
betting against a deal, even though talks failed again on
Thursday and Greece's leftist Syriza-led government and its
international creditors still looked far apart.
Without a deal at the weekend to unlock frozen aid, Greece,
which has received two bailouts worth 240 billion euros since
2010, is set to default on a crucial repayment to the
International Monetary Fund next Tuesday.
That could trigger a bank run and capital controls, possibly
setting Athens on a path out of the euro zone and undermining
the founding principle that membership of the bloc is
irrevocable.
"It's completely up in the air and not the type of bet that
you would want to take," said Credit Agricole strategist David
Keeble. Investors were trying to be evenly spread across low and
high-risk bonds to cover a range of outcomes, he said.
"It's just a case of taking risk off and you are going to
get some wild and outsized movements."
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on
Friday he was "quite optimistic but not over-optimistic" of a
deal, as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused
international creditors of "blackmail".
Reversing an earlier decline, 10-year Bund yields
, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing
costs, rose 6 basis point to a two-week high of 0.92 percent in
late European trading.
Elsewhere, the picture was mixed. Yields on lower-rated euro
zone bonds in Italy, Spain and Portugal - the three countries
seen most vulnerable to spillovers from the Greek crisis - edged
up. Their Greek equivalents nudged down.
In recent weeks, peripheral markets have seen some of the
worst episodes of contagion since the height of the euro zone
debt crisis in 2012. However, 10-year yields of around 2.1
percent in Spain and Italy are well below peaks of above 7
percent three years ago, with some still hopeful a Greek deal is
in sight.
"The market still thinks either the EU or Greece are going
to pull a rabbit out of the hat at the last minute," said Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "Don't
underestimate the Europeans. Europe has always surprised, and
the market thinks it's going to do it again."
The ECB's 1 trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme has
played a significant role in capping euro zone yields.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and John Geddie; editing by Larry
King)