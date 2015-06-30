(Updates throughout)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 30 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields rose on Tuesday as fears that Greece might leave the euro after Sunday's referendum on EU-prescribed reforms hurt the currency union's most vulnerable states.

An Italian auction of between 5 and 7 billion euros of five- and 10-year conventional bonds, as well as seven-year floating rate bonds, will show the extent of risk aversion among bond investors.

Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their left-wing government's rejection of a tough international bailout as they were faced with queues at ATMs and in supermarkets and with the banks shut for the whole week.

With Greece hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro loan from the International Monetary Fund, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made a last-minute offer to Athens in a bid to reach a bailout agreement.

However, there was little sign that Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would drop his repeated rejections of the bailout offer.

Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields were up 7 basis points at 2.44 percent and 2.42 percent, respectively. Portuguese yields were up 8 bps at 3.16 percent.

Peripheral yields rose 20-30 bps on Monday in reaction to Greece calling the referendum, which investors see as a de facto vote on euro membership.

All remain well below the highs of more than 7 percent seen at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, but they are now double the low levels hit just after the launch of the European Central Bank's trillion euro bond-buying stimulus programme.

"The situation remains binary, with Greece either remaining part of, or chaotically exiting, the euro zone. Therefore, volatility will no doubt last for a while in financial markets," said Giordano Lombardo, group CIO at Pioneer Investments.

"However, we believe that there is no reason to panic ... European institutions - the ECB first and foremost - will smooth as much as possible excessive volatility."

German 10-year Bund yields fell 4 basis points to 0.75 percent as investors sought shelter in top-rated assets.

"LITMUS TEST"

At Italy's auction, yields are set to rise to mirror developments in secondary markets. Traders will closely watch for details about investor demand. A sharp drop in demand levels might further stoke fears about contagion from Greece. A good result, however, might provide some relief.

"It goes without saying that the backdrop for today's auctions ... remains very challenging, to say the least," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.

Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger sees the auctions as a "litmus test for the market, which should be passed without larger hiccups," arguing that the recent rise in yields might draw in buyers.

Spain and France sell large amounts of bonds on Thursday.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its sovereign rating on Greece to 'CCC minus' from 'CCC', saying the probability of Greece exiting the euro zone was now about 50 percent.

A Greek official told Reuters on Monday the country would not pay the IMF on Tuesday. S&P said that, according to its assessment, Greece would likely default on its commercial debt during the next six months.

Lawyers specialising in derivatives say a failure to pay the IMF is unlikely to trigger the payment of Greek CDS insurance contracts. A special provision introduced soon after Greece's 2012 restructuring says any obligation undertaken by Athens before Feb. 1, 2012 would not trigger CDS payments.

The tranche due on Tuesday is from Greece's first bailout in 2010. Ratings agencies have said a failure to pay IMF loans is unlikely to lead to default ratings, but may lead to further downgrades. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)