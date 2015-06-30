(Recasts with reports on Greek PM mulling Juncker proposals)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 30 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese
bond yields fell from the day's highs on Tuesday on reports
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras may return to the
negotiating table with EU partners to rescue an aid deal.
The head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker made
a last-minute offer to try to persuade Tsipras to accept an
aid-for-reform deal ahead of a referendum on Sunday which EU
allies say will be a choice of whether Greece stays in the euro.
A Greek official said contacts were underway between Athens
and Brussels to try and reach an accord over bailout terms, just
hours before the package is due to expire.
Trade in the bond market was volatile as Greek Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis said Athens will not pay a 1.6 billion
euro debt instalment to the International Monetary Fund due on
Tuesday, but held out hope of a last-gasp accord with creditors.
Yields on bonds issued by Italy, Spain and Portugal -- the
countries most vulnerable to contagion to Greece's debt crisis
-- were 1 to 2 basis points up at 2.39 percent,
2.36 percent and 3.12 percent,
respectively. They had risen as much as 7 bps earlier.
"The headline that the Greek PM might be reconsidering the
offer that was submitted last night by Juncker is behind the
market rally. But the situation is extremely fluid," said
Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
Market focus was also on how popular opinion takes shape
before Sunday's vote on the EU-prescribed reforms.
Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their
left-wing government's rejection of a tough international
bailout as they were faced with queues at ATMs and banks
shuttered for the whole week.
BUYING OPPORTUNITIES
Before the latest headlines hit, fears that Greece might
exit the euro after Sunday hoisted Italy's 10-year borrowing
costs to their highest in eight months at an auction.
Italy sold 6.785 billion euros of five- and 10-year
conventional bonds as well as seven-year floating rate bonds,
just below the maximum of a planned 5-7 billion euro range.
Demand for the 10-year bond was slightly softer than at an
end-May sale, while that for the five-year paper was higher.
Franklin Templeton said the recent sell-off in peripheral
euro zone bonds represented a buying opportunity in Italian and
Spanish debt.
Peripheral yields rose 20-30 bps on Monday in reaction to
Greece calling the referendum, which investors see as a de facto
vote on euro membership.
All remain well below the highs of more than 7 percent seen
at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, but they are
now double the low levels hit just after the launch of the ECB's
trillion euro bond-buying stimulus programme earlier this year.
"The situation remains binary, with Greece either remaining
part of, or chaotically exiting, the euro zone. Therefore,
volatility will no doubt last for a while in financial markets,"
said Giordano Lombardo, group CIO at Pioneer Investments.
"However, we believe that there is no reason to panic ...
European institutions, the ECB first and foremost, will smooth
as much as possible excessive volatility."
German 10-year Bund yields were 1 basis point
lower at 0.785 percent, off a day's low of 0.743
percent touched earlier as investors sought shelter in top-rated
assets.
Lawyers specialising in derivatives say a failure to pay the
IMF is unlikely to trigger the payment of Greek CDS insurance
contracts. A special provision introduced soon after Greece's
2012 restructuring says any obligation undertaken by Athens
before Feb. 1, 2012 would not trigger CDS payments.
The tranche due on Tuesday is from Greece's first bailout in
2010. Ratings agencies have said a failure to pay IMF loans is
unlikely to lead to default ratings, but may lead to further
downgrades.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)