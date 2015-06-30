(Recasts with reports on Greek PM mulling Juncker proposals)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 30 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fell from the day's highs on Tuesday on reports Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras may return to the negotiating table with EU partners to rescue an aid deal.

The head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker made a last-minute offer to try to persuade Tsipras to accept an aid-for-reform deal ahead of a referendum on Sunday which EU allies say will be a choice of whether Greece stays in the euro.

A Greek official said contacts were underway between Athens and Brussels to try and reach an accord over bailout terms, just hours before the package is due to expire.

Trade in the bond market was volatile as Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said Athens will not pay a 1.6 billion euro debt instalment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday, but held out hope of a last-gasp accord with creditors.

Yields on bonds issued by Italy, Spain and Portugal -- the countries most vulnerable to contagion to Greece's debt crisis -- were 1 to 2 basis points up at 2.39 percent, 2.36 percent and 3.12 percent, respectively. They had risen as much as 7 bps earlier.

"The headline that the Greek PM might be reconsidering the offer that was submitted last night by Juncker is behind the market rally. But the situation is extremely fluid," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

Market focus was also on how popular opinion takes shape before Sunday's vote on the EU-prescribed reforms.

Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their left-wing government's rejection of a tough international bailout as they were faced with queues at ATMs and banks shuttered for the whole week.

BUYING OPPORTUNITIES

Before the latest headlines hit, fears that Greece might exit the euro after Sunday hoisted Italy's 10-year borrowing costs to their highest in eight months at an auction.

Italy sold 6.785 billion euros of five- and 10-year conventional bonds as well as seven-year floating rate bonds, just below the maximum of a planned 5-7 billion euro range.

Demand for the 10-year bond was slightly softer than at an end-May sale, while that for the five-year paper was higher.

Franklin Templeton said the recent sell-off in peripheral euro zone bonds represented a buying opportunity in Italian and Spanish debt.

Peripheral yields rose 20-30 bps on Monday in reaction to Greece calling the referendum, which investors see as a de facto vote on euro membership.

All remain well below the highs of more than 7 percent seen at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, but they are now double the low levels hit just after the launch of the ECB's trillion euro bond-buying stimulus programme earlier this year.

"The situation remains binary, with Greece either remaining part of, or chaotically exiting, the euro zone. Therefore, volatility will no doubt last for a while in financial markets," said Giordano Lombardo, group CIO at Pioneer Investments.

"However, we believe that there is no reason to panic ... European institutions, the ECB first and foremost, will smooth as much as possible excessive volatility."

German 10-year Bund yields were 1 basis point lower at 0.785 percent, off a day's low of 0.743 percent touched earlier as investors sought shelter in top-rated assets.

Lawyers specialising in derivatives say a failure to pay the IMF is unlikely to trigger the payment of Greek CDS insurance contracts. A special provision introduced soon after Greece's 2012 restructuring says any obligation undertaken by Athens before Feb. 1, 2012 would not trigger CDS payments.

The tranche due on Tuesday is from Greece's first bailout in 2010. Ratings agencies have said a failure to pay IMF loans is unlikely to lead to default ratings, but may lead to further downgrades. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)