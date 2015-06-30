(Updates prices, adds latest on Greek developments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 30 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese
bond yields fell on Tuesday as Greece and its international
creditors made last-ditch efforts to salvage an aid deal and
avert the country's exit from the euro.
Trade in the bond market was choppy, with Greece facing a
default on a 1.6 billion euro debt instalment due to the
International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, and with its bailout due
to expire at midnight.
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss a request from
Athens to consider a new two-year aid proposal in a telephone
conference call at 1700 GMT, the group's chairman Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said.
This followed a last-minute offer by the head of the
European Commission to try to persuade Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras to accept an aid-for-reform deal before Greeks
vote in a referendum on Sunday. Athens says the vote is on
whether to accept the stringent creditor terms, but its EU
allies say it amounts to a choice on whether Greece stays in the
euro.
The market also took heart after German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble told lawmakers that Greece would not have to
leave the euro zone if Greeks voted against the bailout package.
Yields on bonds issued by Italy, Spain and Portugal, the
countries most vulnerable to contagion from Greece's debt
crisis, were 6 to 9 basis points down at 2.31 percent
, 2.28 percent and 2.99 percent
, respectively. They had risen by as much as 7 bps
earlier.
"What's encouraging the market is there's still dialogue. It
seems as though the hope is still there will be some sort of
agareement even beyond the referendum," said Credit Agricole
strategist Orlando Green.
"We're not necessarily going to get a resolution today
...but still the two sides have not completely switched off
their phones."
Market focus was also on how popular opinion takes shape
before Sunday's vote on the EU-prescribed reforms.
Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their
left-wing government's rejection of a tough international
bailout as they were faced with queues at cash machines, with
banks closed for the whole week.
Trading in Greek sovereign bonds as well as those issued by
its four major banks was suspended on Tuesday at the request of
Greek market regulator the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.
BUYING OPPORTUNITIES
Before the latest reports of last-minute talks, fears that
Greece might exit the euro after Sunday hoisted Italy's 10-year
borrowing costs to their highest in eight months at an auction.
Italy sold 6.785 billion euros of five- and 10-year
conventional bonds as well as seven-year floating rate bonds,
just below the maximum of a planned 5-7 billion euro range.
Demand for the 10-year bond was slightly softer than at an
end-May sale, while that for the five-year paper was higher.
Franklin Templeton said the recent sell-off in peripheral
euro zone bonds represented a buying opportunity in Italian and
Spanish debt.
Peripheral yields rose 20-30 bps on Monday in reaction to
Greece calling the referendum, which investors see as a de facto
vote on euro membership.
All remain well below the highs of more than 7 percent seen
at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, but they are
now double the low levels hit just after the launch of the ECB's
trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme earlier this year.
"The situation remains binary, with Greece either remaining
part of, or chaotically exiting, the euro zone. Therefore,
volatility will no doubt last for a while in financial markets,"
said Giordano Lombardo, group CIO at Pioneer Investments.
"However, we believe that there is no reason to panic ...
European institutions, the ECB first and foremost, will smooth
as much as possible excessive volatility."
German 10-year Bund yields were 2 basis points
lower at 0.77 percent, off a day's low of 0.743
percent touched earlier as investors sought shelter in top-rated
assets.
Lawyers specialising in derivatives say a failure to pay the
IMF is unlikely to trigger the payment of Greek CDS insurance
contracts. A special provision introduced soon after Greece's
2012 restructuring says any obligation undertaken by Athens
before Feb. 1, 2012 would not trigger CDS payments.
The tranche due on Tuesday is from Greece's first bailout in
2010. Ratings agencies have said a failure to pay IMF loans is
unlikely to lead to default ratings, but may lead to further
downgrades.
