By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 2 Euro zone government bond yields rose on Thursday as investors cut exposure before U.S. jobs data that could bolster bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year and as Greek bailout talks stalled again.

Peripheral euro zone bonds underperformed top-rated peers as this week's rally fizzled out after a defiant Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged voters to reject a bailout deal in Sunday's referendum, cooling hopes of a breakthrough.

A "no" vote could lead to Greece leaving the euro zone while its euro zone partners would immediately get back to working on a deal if the outcome was "yes", French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said. Sapin had led a diplomatic push to reach a deal before Sunday's referendum but gave up when Tsipras announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would press ahead with the vote.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were 5 basis points higher at 2.33 percent and 2.32 percent , respectively. Portuguese yields were 6 bps up at 2.99 percent.

All remain well below the highs of more than 7 percent seen at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, but they are still double the low levels hit just after the launch of the European Central Bank's trillion euro bond-buying stimulus programme.

"With the exaggerated rally we saw this week there was too much optimism that a deal would be reached but it seems that markets are being more realistic now," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

"There's still this belief there won't be a Grexit because the consequences would be too dramatic for the EU and for Greece as well so there's a rational reason for a compromise for both sides."

At Spain's auction later in the day, yields are expected to rise to mirror developments in secondary markets. Traders will closely watch for details about investor demand with a sharp drop in demand levels likely to stoke fears about contagion from Greece.

France also sells 7-8 billion euros of bonds maturing in May 2025, April 2035 and April 2041. Yields on the 10-year bonds in the secondary market were 4 bps higher at 1.29 percent .

Anxiety about Greece failed to boost top-rated debt as market focus also turned to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT, after a stronger-than-expected report on private jobs growth on Wednesday revived bets on a Fed rate hike later this year. German 10-year yields were 3 bps up at 0.84 percent. (Editing by Toby Chopra)