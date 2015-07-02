(Recasts with moves in cash market, analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 2 Euro zone government bond yields
rose on Thursday as investors cut exposure before U.S. jobs data
that could bolster bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike later
this year and as Greek bailout talks stalled again.
Peripheral euro zone bonds underperformed top-rated peers as
this week's rally fizzled out after a defiant Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras urged voters to reject a bailout deal in
Sunday's referendum, cooling hopes of a breakthrough.
A "no" vote could lead to Greece leaving the euro zone while
its euro zone partners would immediately get back to working on
a deal if the outcome was "yes", French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said. Sapin had led a diplomatic push to reach a deal
before Sunday's referendum but gave up when Tsipras announced on
Wednesday afternoon that he would press ahead with the vote.
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were 5 basis points
higher at 2.33 percent and 2.32 percent
, respectively. Portuguese yields were 6 bps up at
2.99 percent.
All remain well below the highs of more than 7 percent seen
at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, but they are
still double the low levels hit just after the launch of the
European Central Bank's trillion euro bond-buying stimulus
programme.
"With the exaggerated rally we saw this week there was too
much optimism that a deal would be reached but it seems that
markets are being more realistic now," said DZ Bank strategist
Daniel Lenz.
"There's still this belief there won't be a Grexit because
the consequences would be too dramatic for the EU and for Greece
as well so there's a rational reason for a compromise for both
sides."
At Spain's auction later in the day, yields are expected to
rise to mirror developments in secondary markets. Traders will
closely watch for details about investor demand with a sharp
drop in demand levels likely to stoke fears about contagion from
Greece.
France also sells 7-8 billion euros of bonds maturing in May
2025, April 2035 and April 2041. Yields on the 10-year bonds in
the secondary market were 4 bps higher at 1.29 percent
.
Anxiety about Greece failed to boost top-rated debt as
market focus also turned to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at
1230 GMT, after a stronger-than-expected report on private jobs
growth on Wednesday revived bets on a Fed rate hike later this
year. German 10-year yields were 3 bps up at 0.84
percent.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)