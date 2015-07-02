(Updates throughout)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 2 Government bond yields rose
across the euro zone on Thursday as investors cut their holdings
of both top-rated Bunds and riskier peripheral debt before a
Greek referendum on EU-prescribed reforms which could go either
way.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged voters to
reject a bailout deal in Sunday's referendum. But if they do,
that means the country might have to leave the euro zone, French
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said.
The only full poll to be released since the referendum was
announced at the weekend showed the "No" vote ahead but with
support slipping sharply and the "Yes" camp rising after the
announcement that banks would be shut.
"There's a very big weekend coming up and it's a really
mixed picture today in the market which to me is reflective of
very poor liquidity and very light trading," said Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
German 10-year Bund yields <DE10YT=TWEB, which set the
benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were up 4 basis points
at 0.85 percent, having traded in a wide 0.84-0.90 percent range
throughout the day.
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
10-year yields were up 5-10 basis points at 2.32
percent, 2.33 percent and 3.03 percent, respectively.
Peripheral yields remain below the highs they reached in
2012 during the euro zone debt crisis, when they climbed to more
than 7 percent. But they are still nearly double the lows hit
just after the European Central Bank began its trillion-euro
bond-buying programme.
At Spain's auction, 10-year borrowing costs rose to their
highest in 10 months. Demand fell below that shown at a May
sale. Italy also saw borrowing costs rise at an auction on
Tuesday. But contagion from Greece remains modest, with the
ECB's asset purchases cushioning more vulnerable markets.
Spain sold 4.2 billion euros of four bonds, near the top of
its sales target. Dealers expected the bonds to be comfortably
absorbed in the secondary market.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY
Some investors see the sell-off in peripheral euro zone
bonds as a buying opportunity. Pictet Asset Management said on
Thursday its fixed-income portfolio has increased its exposure
to the bonds and was now overweight euro bonds.
"The sell-off suffered by Spanish and Italian government
bonds in the wake of the Greek debt crisis has pushed yield
spreads on such securities to attractive levels," said Pictet
chief strategist Luca Paolini.
France also successfully sold nearly 8 billion euros of
bonds maturing in May 2025, April 2035 and April 2041. Yields on
the 10-year paper nudged up from the June auction.
The U.S. non-farm payrolls data had no lasting impact on
markets. The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers added
223,000 workers last month, less than the 230,000 increase
projected by economists polled by Reuters. It downgraded its
readings of April and May job increases, resulting in 60,000
fewer jobs created than previously reported.
U.S. T-note yields fell after the data.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)