By John Geddie
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Euro zone yields edged lower on
Friday in a cautious market as uncertainty surrounded the
outcome and consequences of a referendum on Greece's bailout.
A poll ahead of Sunday's plebiscite showed a slim lead for
the Yes vote in favour of the bailout at 44.8 percent against
43.4 percent for a No vote. The only other poll published since
the referendum was announced put the No vote ahead.
It has been an eventful week for Athens which has closed its
banks, introduced capital controls and became the first
developed country to default on an International Monetary Fund
loan.
With negotiations with euro zone creditors over a
reforms-for-cash deal at a standstill, some analysts think
Sunday's vote will determine Greece's future in the currency
bloc.
But others are unsure amid policymakers' insistence that
Athens will stay in the bloc, uncertainty over whether the
question being posed to voters is legal or accurate, and fears
that it could spark fresh elections in an effectively bankrupt
country.
"This weekend may not be the defining moment that most are
hoping it will be," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
"The uncertainty could have further to run yet. With that in
mind, we still see value in remaining cautiously positioned."
Top-rated German 10-year bond yields - seen as a safe haven
in times of crisis - edged down 2 basis points to 0.83 percent,
set to finish the week a fairly modest 8 bps lower.
Given the drama of the last few days the impact on other
low-rated euro zone debt has been fairly contained, with U.S.
holidays on Friday expected to keep volumes low and moves small.
Italian and Spanish yields were also down around 2 bps on
the day, both at 2.30 percent, having pulled away from German
equivalents by around 30 bps over the course of the week.
This contrasts starkly with the contagion seen at the height
of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011/2012, which analysts say
has been soothed by European Central Bank firewalls such as its
1 trillion euro bond-buying programme.
Yields in Greek bonds have risen sharply, but traders say
there is little activity behind the moves with financial
platforms across Europe blocking trades amid a broader shutdown
across Greek markets.
(editing by John Stonestreet)