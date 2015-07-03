* All yields down ahead of Sunday's referendum
* New poll shows slim lead for 'Yes' vote
* Strategists say consequences unclear
* Moves modest in dramatic week for Athens
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 3 Euro zone yields edged lower on
Friday in a cautious market as uncertainty surrounded the
outcome and consequences of a referendum on Greece's bailout.
A poll ahead of Sunday's plebiscite showed a slim lead for
the 'Yes' vote in favour of the bailout at 44.8 percent against
43.4 percent for a 'No' vote. The only other poll published
since the referendum was announced put the 'No' vote ahead.
It has been a tumultuous week for Athens which has closed
its banks, introduced capital controls and became the first
developed country to default on an International Monetary Fund
loan.
With negotiations with euro zone creditors over a
reforms-for-cash deal at a standstill, some analysts think
Sunday's vote will determine Greece's future in the currency
bloc.
But others are unsure amid policymakers' insistence that
Athens will stay in the bloc, uncertainty over whether the
question being posed to voters is legal or accurate, and fears
that it could spark fresh elections in an effectively bankrupt
country.
"Everybody knows, in any event, the Greek crisis will not
end next week," said Intesa Sanpaolo strategist Sergio Capaldi.
"In some senses, the vote doesn't count... It is just a
showcase to boost their (Greek government) political backing."
Top-rated German 10-year bond yields - seen as
a safe haven in times of crisis - edged down 2 basis points to
0.83 percent, set to finish the week a fairly modest 8 bps
lower.
Given the drama of the last few days the impact on other
low-rated euro zone debt has been fairly contained, with U.S.
holidays on Friday expected to keep volumes low and moves small.
Italian and Spanish yields were down around 3-4 bps on the
day, at 2.30 percent and 2.28 percent respectively, having
pulled away from German equivalents by around 30 bps over the
course of the week.
This contrasts starkly with the contagion seen at the height
of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011/2012, which analysts say
has been soothed by European Central Bank firewalls such as its
1 trillion euro bond-buying programme.
Yields in Greek bonds have risen sharply, but traders say
there is little activity behind the moves with financial
platforms across Europe blocking trades amid a broader shutdown
across Greek markets.
"This weekend may not be the defining moment that most are
hoping it will be," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
"The uncertainty could have further to run yet. With that in
mind, we still see value in remaining cautiously positioned."
(Editing by Toby Chopra)