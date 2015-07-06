LONDON, July 6 Italian bond futures fell on
Monday as investors scrambled into safe-haven assets after an
overwhelming Greek vote against EU-prescribed austerity measures
that could set them on a path out of the euro.
The latest reports from Greece said around 61 percent of
those voting in the referendum had backed the government and
rejected the bailout conditions.
Italian bond futures, the benchmark for bonds
issued by the economies of the euro zone most vulnerable to
contagion from Greece, slid more 100 ticks to 129.54.
German Bund futures, the euro zone's most liquid
asset, were 81 ticks higher at 152.61.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Nigel
Stephenson)