* German yields fall to lowest since June 2
* Euro zone inflation expectations gauge off 8-month highs
* Oil down 3 pct, sinking for 2nd day
* Italian yields fall 7 basis points
* Little evidence of contagion from Greece
(Recasts with further falls in Bund yields, oil prices)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 7 German bond yields fell by as
much as 15 basis points on Tuesday to their lowest in nearly
five weeks amid a rout in commodity markets and mounting doubts
about Greece's future in the euro.
Other euro zone bond yields except for Greece's fell broadly
ahead of a meeting later in the day at which Athens and its euro
zone partners will try to agree last-ditch terms for an aid
package to keep Greece in the currency club.
The market focus is also on a sell-off in global commodities
amid deepening Chinese stock market losses, with a 3 percent
slide in oil prices on concerns about oversupply if Iran crude
comes onstream dampening inflation expectations.
A key indicator of euro zone market inflation expectations
fell from eight-month highs reached last week, breaking an
upward trend that had been fueled by recovering oil prices and
the European Central Bank's trillion euro asset purchase
programme to reflate the economy.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were down 13 basis points, their biggest
one-day drop in a week, to 0.64 percent, the lowest level since
June 2. The move was mirrored in UK and U.S. bond markets, where
10-year yields slid by 17 and 7 basis points respectively to
early June troughs.
"The fall in oil has caught investors on the hop ... and the
rise in (market inflation expectations) has come to a halt but I
still think the weakness in the euro and the ECB's accommodative
policies means inflation expectations will gradually rise
again," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
The euro zone market's five-year, five-year forward
breakeven rate, which shows where investors expect
2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020, fell 5 basis points
on the day to 1.7953 percent, retreating from a high of 1.8724
percent hit last Friday.
Fears of deflation had all but faded in the euro zone in
recent months as oil prices rallied and the ECB implemented its
asset purchase programme.
GREEK TALKS
Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds also fell, by 9 bps to
2.28 percent and 2.27 percent,
respectively, reflecting little sign of contagion from Greece.
The spread between the German and Italian yields, a measure
of risk aversion in financial markets, has widened by just over
10 bps this week - a modest move for this year let alone at the
height of Europe's debt crisis in 2011-2012.
The only yields to rise on Tuesday were Greece's, which
gained 84 bps to 18.94 percent.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to present a
new reform plan to other euro zone leaders in Brussels on
Tuesday after Greeks rejected the conditions of a previous
bailout offer in a weekend referendum.
The European Central Bank on Monday raised the valuation
discounts on the collateral Greek banks provide in return for
emergency funding, but did not scale back the lifeline which is
keeping the country from financial meltdown.
The leaders of Germany and France, the currency area's two
main powers, said the door was still open to a deal to save
Greece from exiting the euro and plunging into economic turmoil.
"At this stage, it is difficult to say whether this soft
reaction is because the market is not too concerned about Grexit
now or whether the headlines over the course of the day have led
the market to believe that a deal will be forthcoming
eventually," said RBC strategist Peter Schaffrik.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Gareth Jones)