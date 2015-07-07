* German yields fall to lowest since June 2

* Euro zone inflation expectations gauge off 8-month highs

* Oil down 3 pct, sinking for 2nd day

* Italian yields fall 7 basis points

* Little evidence of contagion from Greece (Recasts with further falls in Bund yields, oil prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 7 German bond yields fell by as much as 15 basis points on Tuesday to their lowest in nearly five weeks amid a rout in commodity markets and mounting doubts about Greece's future in the euro.

Other euro zone bond yields except for Greece's fell broadly ahead of a meeting later in the day at which Athens and its euro zone partners will try to agree last-ditch terms for an aid package to keep Greece in the currency club.

The market focus is also on a sell-off in global commodities amid deepening Chinese stock market losses, with a 3 percent slide in oil prices on concerns about oversupply if Iran crude comes onstream dampening inflation expectations.

A key indicator of euro zone market inflation expectations fell from eight-month highs reached last week, breaking an upward trend that had been fueled by recovering oil prices and the European Central Bank's trillion euro asset purchase programme to reflate the economy.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were down 13 basis points, their biggest one-day drop in a week, to 0.64 percent, the lowest level since June 2. The move was mirrored in UK and U.S. bond markets, where 10-year yields slid by 17 and 7 basis points respectively to early June troughs.

"The fall in oil has caught investors on the hop ... and the rise in (market inflation expectations) has come to a halt but I still think the weakness in the euro and the ECB's accommodative policies means inflation expectations will gradually rise again," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

The euro zone market's five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate, which shows where investors expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020, fell 5 basis points on the day to 1.7953 percent, retreating from a high of 1.8724 percent hit last Friday.

Fears of deflation had all but faded in the euro zone in recent months as oil prices rallied and the ECB implemented its asset purchase programme.

GREEK TALKS

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds also fell, by 9 bps to 2.28 percent and 2.27 percent, respectively, reflecting little sign of contagion from Greece.

The spread between the German and Italian yields, a measure of risk aversion in financial markets, has widened by just over 10 bps this week - a modest move for this year let alone at the height of Europe's debt crisis in 2011-2012.

The only yields to rise on Tuesday were Greece's, which gained 84 bps to 18.94 percent.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to present a new reform plan to other euro zone leaders in Brussels on Tuesday after Greeks rejected the conditions of a previous bailout offer in a weekend referendum.

The European Central Bank on Monday raised the valuation discounts on the collateral Greek banks provide in return for emergency funding, but did not scale back the lifeline which is keeping the country from financial meltdown.

The leaders of Germany and France, the currency area's two main powers, said the door was still open to a deal to save Greece from exiting the euro and plunging into economic turmoil.

"At this stage, it is difficult to say whether this soft reaction is because the market is not too concerned about Grexit now or whether the headlines over the course of the day have led the market to believe that a deal will be forthcoming eventually," said RBC strategist Peter Schaffrik. (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Gareth Jones)