LONDON, July 10 German Bund yields rose 9 basis points at the open and Italian BTP futures rallied on Friday after Greece sent a package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors in a last-ditch attempt to get new funds and avoid bankruptcy.

The Greek government has asked for 53.5 billion euros to help cover its debts until 2018, a review of primary surplus targets and a "reprofiling" of the country's long-term debt.

In turn, Athens bowed to demands to phase out tax breaks for its islands and to hike taxes on shipping companies. The government will seek a parliamentary vote on Friday to endorse immediate actions.

German Bund futures were last 109 ticks lower at 151.56, while Italian BTP futures rose 159 ticks to 133.50. Ten-year Bund yields rose 9 basis points to 0.82 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)