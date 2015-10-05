LONDON Oct 5 Portuguese bond yields fell to five-month lows on Monday after the weekend's election saw a victory by the ruling centre-right coalition, although it lost its majority in parliament.

Spanish yields also fell, after Standard & Poor's upgraded Spain's rating by one notch to BBB+, citing a strengthening economy and solid labour reforms.

The upgrade does not lead to automatic buying from rating-sensitive investors, but it provides more market-friendly news from southern Europe, along with Greek and Catalan election results and the growing likelihood of further European Central Bank stimulus.

In Portugal, the ruling coalition led by Pedro Passos Coelho had around 38.5 percent of the vote. Socialist challenger Antonio Costa had 32.4 percent.

The election creates some political uncertainty. No minority administration has lasted a full term in Portugal since the overthrow in 1974 of dictator Antonio Salazar. But investors are taking heart from pledges by both Passos Coelho and Costa to stick to strict European Union budget deficit limits.

"The only difference from what we had before is that we have no clear majority so it means that the government could be more vulnerable," said Patrick Jack, rate strategist at BNP Paribas. "But at the end of the day it won't change economic policies."

Ten-year Portuguese bond yields were down 3 basis points at 2.29 percent. They fell to a five-month low of 2.269 percent at the open.

At stake after the election is Portugal's recovery from a three-year recession and the reduction of one of Europe's highest debt loads, more than 125 percent of gross domestic product.

Lisbon has been praised for its reforms since it was forced to ask for a bailout in 2011, although such efforts have stalled in the past year.

The result of the elections was broadly in line with some of the latest polls and did not surprise the market.

"With both main contenders openly pro-euro, markets have followed campaign developments calmly, assuming that, whoever the winner, there would be no major departure from fiscal discipline," said Paolo Pizzoli, senior economist at ING.

Spanish 10-year yields were down 3 basis points at 1.76 percent, while Italian yields <IT10YT=TWEB fell 2 bps to 1.63 percent.

Lower-rated euro zone debt is benefiting from expectations the ECB will soon expand its trillion-euro bond-buying programme to increase inflation. Weak U.S. jobs data on Friday renewed worries about a global economic slowdown and strengthened the euro, increasing pressure on the ECB.

Recent election results have also boosted southern euro zone markets. Greece's did not produce a hung parliament as many had expected. A vote in the Spanish region of Catalonia did not give pro-independence parties a clear mandate.

German 10-year Bund yields were 1 basis point higher at 0.52 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Larry King)