(Updates prices, adds Italian linker sale)
By Lisa Barrington
LONDON/BERLIN Oct 7 Low yields suppressed
investor appetite for a tap of Germany's 10-year benchmark Bund
on Wednesday, resulting in Berlin's third uncovered auction of
the bond.
Germany sold 3.25 billion euros in an auction that drew bids
worth 3.7 billion euros, less than the 4 billion euros of debt
on offer.
Secondary market yields on 10-year Bunds, the
benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 1 basis point on
the day to 0.61 percent.
"At these levels, investors are not prepared to increase
exposure aggressively, given the continued resilience in the
euro zone economy," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at
RIA Capital Markets. "Auction demand was pretty sluggish, which
didn't provide too much support for the 10-year Bund."
Such results are not uncommon in Germany and do not raise
worries about the government's ability to finance itself. But
analysts often see them as a useful snapshot of investor demand.
The result of the auction was poor despite 16 billion euros
of German bond repayments falling due on Friday.
Germany has experienced a number of "technical fails", when
the sum of bids undershoots the amount on offer, at auctions
this year, including the 10-year benchmark bond's launch in July
and a tap of the same bond in September.
In addition, all six auctions of a German bond maturing in
August 2046 have failed. This was the first time since the
German finance agency began compiling comparable records in 2007
that every auction of a single bond or bill has
failed.
Investors have been deterred by meagre yields and new
regulations that limit banks' ability to broker the debt.
Since last month's 10-year sale, secondary market Bund
yields have fallen around 10 basis points.
In September, Germany said it would cut its debt issuance
plans by 6 billion euros in the fourth quarter by selling less
short-term debt.
Most euro zone government bond yields rose 1-2 bps on rising
global equities and oil prices, as fading expectations for an
increase in U.S. interest rates supported demand for riskier
assets.
Italy sold 3.5 billion euros in inflation-linked 2026 bonds
via syndication, in a sale that drew bids of 9.3 billion euros.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)