LONDON Oct 12 German Bund yields held steady on Monday, with bond markets torn by comments from central bankers that suggested monetary policies in Europe and the United States could still diverge later this year.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to adjust the size, composition and duration of its current trillion euro asset-purchase stimulus programme.

But comments from New York Federal Reserve chief William Dudley, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed chief Dennis Lockhart suggested a U.S. interest rate increase this year was still possible even after the soft September jobs data.

Investors fear a 2015 Fed hike might slow global growth by hitting emerging markets when they are down, while some are also concerned that a second ECB stimulus programme may be less effective than the first one.

The uncertainty over the path and the impact of policies by the world's largest central banks -- markets talk also of more easing in Japan and tightening in Britain -- has left bond investors unsure about the outlook for global yields.

Over the past three weeks, 10-year Bund yields have been trapped in a roughly 0.50-0.65 percent range. On Monday, they were virtually flat at 0.62 percent.

Market moves have been erratic. At times, signals of more stimulus, which would come in the form of bond buying, pushed yields lower. On other days, similar signals prompted investors to switch from bonds into stocks and yields rose.

"An umpteenth increase in monetary stimulus, especially in the euro zone or Japan, is likely and could restore investors' confidence temporarily," said Didier Saint-Georges, managing director and member of the investment committee at Carmignac.

"This global economic slowdown would be less of an issue if it was not being made worse by deflationary pressures and did not occur at a time when confidence in central banks' ability to provide an effective solution is starting to be questionable."

A report by the Group of Thirty, an international body led by former ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet, warned on Saturday that zero rates and money printing were not sufficient to revive growth and risked becoming semi-permanent.

Most policymakers at the semi-annual International Monetary Fund meeting last week had relatively upbeat forecasts for the world economy and said risks have been largely contained. The G30, however, warned that the 40 percent decline in commodity prices could presage weaker growth and "debt deflation".

Top international financiers told the IMF meeting that central banks have little room for error in a low-growth world in which over-leveraged and commodity-dependent emerging economies and a slowing China are major risks.

Views over the path of monetary policies and the global growth outlook are diverging in financial markets as well.

HSBC slashed its 2016 Bund yield forecast to 0.2 percent from 0.95 percent last week, citing challenging economic conditions and looser for longer monetary policies.

UBS strategists, however, say Bund yields might hit 2.0 percent next year as European growth picks up.

For others, what's key for yields is the inflation, rather than the growth outlook. Even in faster growing economies like the United States inflation is far off the central bank's target. In Europe, markets expect it to remain below the ECB's goal for a decade at least.

"Bond markets have little need to worry whether we see recession or not," Citi strategists said in a note. "A far greater risk of higher inflation is needed to unsettle rates markets," they said, adding this was not on the horizon. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)