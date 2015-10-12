(Updates prices for close)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Oct 12 German Bund yields edged lower on
Monday, with bond markets torn between comments from central
bankers that suggested monetary policies in Europe and the
United States could still diverge later this year.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank
was ready to adjust the size, composition and duration of its
current trillion euro asset-purchase stimulus programme.
But comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested a
U.S. interest rate increase this year was still possible even
after the soft September jobs data.
Investors fear a 2015 Fed hike might slow global growth by
hitting emerging markets when they are down, while some are also
concerned that more ECB stimulus may prove less effective.
The uncertainty over the path and the impact of policies by
the world's largest central banks -- markets talk also of more
easing in Japan and tightening in Britain -- has left bond
investors unsure about the outlook for global yields.
This uncertainty is also reflected bank forecasts. HSBC
forecasts Bund yields at 0.2 percent in 2016, while UBS predicts
they could hit 2.0 percent next year.
Over the past three weeks, 10-year Bund yields
have been trapped in a roughly 0.50-0.65 percent range. On
Monday, where trading was light due to a holiday in the United
States, they fell 4 basis point to 0.58 percent.
Market moves have been erratic. At times, signals of more
stimulus, which would come in the form of bond buying, pushed
yields lower. On other days, similar signals prompted investors
to switch from bonds into stocks and yields rose.
"An umpteenth increase in monetary stimulus, especially in
the euro zone or Japan, is likely and could restore investors'
confidence temporarily," said Didier Saint-Georges, managing
director and member of the investment committee at Carmignac.
"This global economic slowdown would be less of an issue if
it was not being made worse by deflationary pressures and did
not occur at a time when confidence in central banks' ability to
provide an effective solution is starting to be questionable."
While most euro zone yields edged down on Monday, Portuguese
bonds bucked the trend as Lisbon continues to wrangle over
forming a government after inconclusive elections on Oct.4.
Portugal's Left Bloc said on Monday it may form a leftist
government with the Socialist Party and the outgoing
centre-right coalition will fail to win backing to govern.
Ten-year yields were up 3 bps on the day at 2.45 percent
.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)