LONDON Oct 13 Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday as European equities ticked down and investors awaited German economic sentiment data that may provide clues to the impact of the VW emissions scandal on Europe's biggest economy.

The closely-watched ZEW index for October is set to fall sharply to 6.0 from 12.1 in September, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Economic data, including August industrial output, has undershot forecasts in recent weeks, suggesting Germany may be losing momentum. The scandal at car maker Volkswagen is also expected to dampen sentiment.

Analysts say signs of slowdown in the euro zone's economic powerhouse reinforce the case for further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.

"Investors have already lowered their expectations for the German economy in recent months. We expect this trend to continue in October and the ZEW index to drop from 12.1 to 5.0... as a result," Commerzbank analyst Markus Koch said in a note.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were down 1 basis point at 0.57 percent, a one-week low.

European equities were down 1.1 percent in early deals.

"A number of elements are now in favour of Bunds. Economic data have been weak recently and we expect them to remain weak. This will be positive for Bunds," KBC rates strategist Piet Lammens said.

Portuguese 10-year yields fell 2.1 basis points to 2.42 percent, reversing a similar rise on Monday.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's centre-right grouping won most votes in an Oct. 4 election but lost its parliamentary majority and has begun to seek support from the opposition.

Socialist leader Antonio Costa said on Monday he was in contact with two far-left parties, including the Communists, to work out a government programme that would ease austerity.

However, he added it would have to "respect Portugal's international commitments", a statement aimed at calming worried investors.

"There is upwards pressure on Portuguese yields in recent days relative to elsewhere," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING. "This is the aftermath of the actions and uncertainty to form a stable government."

Italian yields fell before an auction of up to 7 billion euros of three-, seven- and 15-year bonds. Ten-year yields fell 1.2 bps to 1.67 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Tom Heneghan)