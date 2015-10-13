(Updates throughout)
By Lisa Barrington
LONDON Oct 13 Portuguese yields fell on
Tuesday, reversing some of the rise seen since an inconclusive
election on Oct. 4, a sign of relative calm in the market as
options for different coalition governments emerge.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's centre-right grouping
won most votes in the election, but lost its parliamentary
majority leaving open the possibility that the socialist and
communist parties may still be able to form a government.
Most Portuguese do not believe such a leftist coalition is
possible, a poll showed on Tuesday.
Portuguese 10-year bond yields, which have
risen around 10 basis points since the vote, outperformed other
euro zone peers and fell around 2 basis points to 2.42 percent
on Tuesday.
This reversed a similar rise on Monday that strategists
attributed to an announcement late on Friday that Lisbon would
sell 1 billion euros of new bonds this week.
The yield spread between Spanish and Portuguese bonds -
which tend to trade in close relation - is at a three-week high.
"There (has been) upwards pressure on Portuguese yields in
recent days relative to elsewhere," said Martin van Vliet,
senior rate strategist at ING. "This is the aftermath of the
actions and uncertainty to form a stable government."
Portugal's Socialist opposition leader Antonio Costa said on
Monday he was in contact with two far-left parties, including
the Communists, to discuss a possible Socialist-led governing
coalition with a programme to ease austerity. This raised
concerns about a left-leaning coalition's commitment to Lisbon's
strict budget policies.
But Costa sought to calm worried investors saying any new
government formed with the backing of far-left parties would
still respect Portugal's budget pledges.
The bond market reaction to the news was relatively modest,
with strategists noting that any of the possible coalitions that
may emerge from the next few weeks of negotiations are unlikely
to renege on reform commitments made to European institutions.
"I don't think the left or the right could make such a
change in the outcomes from a reform and economic and fiscal
policy point of view," said Pablo Zaragoza, global interest
rates strategist at BBVA.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, were flat on the day at 0.58 percent,
giving up earlier price gains after Germany's ZEW sentiment
index for October fell to 1.9 points from 12.1 in September.
The diesel emissions scandal at carmaker Volkswagen
and weakness in emerging markets took their toll,
ZEW said.
German economic data, including August industrial output,
has undershot forecasts in recent weeks, suggesting the euro
zone's economic powerhouse may be losing momentum. Analysts say
signs of slowdown in Germany reinforce the case for further
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.
In primary markets, Italy sold its intended 7 billion euros
of three-, seven- and 15-year bonds on Tuesday. The seven- and
15-year debt sold at yields lower than achieved at the last
sale, as bonds in the euro zone drew support from the
possibility that the European Central Bank may expand its bond
buying programme next year.
