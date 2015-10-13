(Updates prices)

By Lisa Barrington

LONDON Oct 13 Portuguese yields fell on Tuesday, reversing some of the rise seen since an inconclusive election on Oct. 4, a sign of relative calm in the market as options for different coalition governments emerge.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's centre-right grouping won most votes in the election, but lost its overall parliamentary majority, leaving open the possibility that the Socialist and communist parties may be able to combine to form a left-wing government.

Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa said his party was better placed to form a stable government than the centre-right, after two far-left parties dropped their opposition to commitments that Portugal has made to respect EU rules on reducing budget deficits.

Most Portuguese do not believe such a leftist coalition is possible, a poll indicated on Tuesday.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields, which have risen around 10 basis points since the vote, outperformed other euro zone peers and fell around 2 basis points to 2.42 percent on Tuesday.

This reversed a similar rise on Monday that strategists attributed to an announcement late on Friday that Lisbon would sell 1 billion euros of new bonds this week.

Spanish, and Portuguese bonds tend to trade in close relation, but the premium offered by Portuguese bonds is currently at a three-week high.

Costa sought to calm investor fears, saying any new government formed with the backing of far-left parties would still respect Portugal's budget pledges.

Strategists said any of the possible coalitions that may emerge from the next few weeks of negotiations was unlikely to renege on reform commitments made to European institutions.

"I don't think the left or the right could make such a change in the outcomes from a reform and economic and fiscal policy point of view," said Pablo Zaragoza, global interest rates strategist at BBVA.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were up 1 bp at 0.59 percent after Germany's ZEW sentiment index for October fell to 1.9 points from 12.1 in September.

ZEW said the diesel emissions scandal at carmaker Volkswagen and weakness in emerging markets had taken their toll.

German economic data, including August industrial output, has undershot forecasts in recent weeks, suggesting the euro zone's economic powerhouse may be losing momentum. Analysts say signs of a slowdown in Germany reinforce the case for further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB).

In primary markets, Italy sold its intended 7 billion euros of three-, seven- and 15-year bonds on Tuesday. The seven- and 15-year debt sold at yields lower than achieved at the last sale, as bonds in the euro zone drew support from the possibility that the ECB may expand its bond buying programme next year. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and John Geddie; Editing by Alison Williams)