* ECB policymaker signals more easing
* German bonds protected from U.S. inflation surprise
* Portuguese debt lags on political uncertainty
(Adds U.S. data, updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 15 The prospect of more European
Central Bank easing kept German yields near two-week lows on
Thursday, even as the United States posted
stronger-than-expected core inflation.
ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny, who is also
Austria's central bank governor, said new efforts were needed to
boost consumer prices in the euro zone, which should include
both structural reforms and measures to strengthen demand.
The comments, which add to growing expectations that the ECB
could ramp up its trillion-euro bond-buying programme, weakened
the euro and pushed Bund yields, the benchmark for
European borrowing costs, down to two-week lows of 0.528
percent.
Yields rose briefly after data showed that in the 12 months
through September, core inflation in the United States rose the
most since July 2014, supporting the case for a rise in U.S.
interest rates.
But focus quickly returned to the potential for easing in
Europe. At 1445GMT, Bund yields were 1 basis point higher at
0.55 percent. U.S. equivalents were up 4 bps at
2.03 percent.
"The comments from Nowotny have given protection to the Bund
market from the data we have had from the United States," said
David Keeble, Credit Agricole's global head of fixed income
strategy.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to extend its
quantitative easing programme beyond September 2016, but were
less decided on whether it would spend more than the current 60
billion euros a month.
Euro zone money markets are discounting about a 50 percent
chance of a deposit rate cut in the coming year, even though ECB
President Mario Draghi said a year ago official interest rates
cannot move any lower.
"The market is concerned about the growth outlook globally
and this morning we get comments from the ECB that were very
dovish," said Jussi Hiljanen, head of fixed income research at
SEB.
"You definitely can't rule out another cut in the deposit
rate ... and the market has also moved to discount a quite high
probability that the QE programme could be extended."
In primary markets, Spain sold 4 billion euros in 2018, 2025
and 2030 bonds in an auction that drew strong demand at lower
borrowing costs. The government has now sold around 89 percent
of its end-of-year target for medium- and long-term issuance.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday the
government will lower its net debt issuance target for this year
to 48 billion euros from 51 billion. The target had already been
reduced from 55 billion euros.
Rabobank strategists said the plans reflect Spain's
strengthening economy, which may warrant a rating upgrade from
Moody's on Friday. Moody's current rating is Baa2.
Rival agency Standard & Poor's raised Spain's rating to BBB+
from BBB two weeks ago.
France also sold bonds on Thursday.
Portuguese bonds continued to underperform. The country has
yet to form a government after the Oct. 4 elections. Ten-year
yields were up 2 bps at 2.48 percent.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva will meet Portugal's main
parties for consultations on forming a new government on Oct. 20
and 21.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and John Geddie; Editing by Larry
King)