LONDON, April 25 The German Bund future eased on
Wednesday as investors braced for a sale of 32-year debt, having
to weigh the relative safety of German paper with this bond's
long maturity and ultra-low yields.
Germany is due to sell 3 billion euros of 2044 bonds in an
auction which some say could be difficult given the low returns
offered, even though the political uncertainty in Europe did
make for a more favorable backdrop.
"We could imagine a fairly bumpy auction, it could actually
be technically uncovered," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at
Commerzbank said.
"This is quite a challenging environment," he said of the
low yields.
The German Bund future opened 10 ticks lower at
140.52, pushing yields on 10-year bonds up 1.4
basis points to 1.63 percent.
Also in the secondary market, 30-year government bonds
yielded 2.43 percent - not far from a record low of 2.337
percent hit in January.
The smooth sale of Dutch bonds in the previous session
offered non-German euro zone government bond markets some
relief.
But Guntermann expected the Bund to resume gains once the
German auction was out of the way.
"The Bund auction is just before the BTP auction in Italy on
Friday and usually we would expect some price concessions going
into this auction which also helps the Bund future," he said.