By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 4 Market bets on a revival of euro
zone inflation are close to their highest this year as
surprisingly strong economic data and imminent European Central
Bank money printing ease fears of a deflationary spiral.
Surveys on Wednesday, a day before the ECB details its
quantitative easing programme intended to kick-start inflation
and growth, showed euro zone business activity accelerated in
the region's four biggest economies in February, helped by price
cuts and a weaker currency.
This followed strong retail sales and data showing inflation
in Germany, Spain and Italy may not turn out as low as
previously expected.
"The ECB's QE package has met the market's confidence test
of 'whatever we must' to arrest deflation pressures in the euro
zone, with market inflation measures and business survey price
gauges backing off from recent lows, helped by fading oil price
disinflation," G+ chief economist Lena Komileva said.
Two-year inflation swap rates, used to hedge
inflation risk, have tripled to 60 basis points over the past
week from 20 bps before the German prices data on Thursday,
according to BNP Paribas.
They have surged from just below zero at the start of the
year, before the ECB announced its trillion euro asset-buying
programme which is due to start this month.
Long-term inflation expectations -- as measured by the
five-year, five-year breakeven forward which shows
where investors expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020
-- have risen 13 bps to 1.71 percent, near this year's highs
around 1.74 percent hit on Jan. 22, the day the ECB unveiled its
QE plan.
"The economic statistics are blowing the lights out at the
moment in Europe," said BNP Paribas' head of equity and
derivatives strategy, Gerry Fowler, adding the gap between
measures of how far economic data in the United States and the
euro zone "surprises" at its widest in at least two years.
"What's driving a decent chunk of this is the aggressive
policy of the ECB in combination with a dramatically weaker
euro."
The euro has fallen by 8 percent year-to-date in
anticipation of the ECB's QE programme though the slide has been
stemmed by the surprisingly upbeat economic numbers.
Economic data surprise indices compiled by HSBC and Citi
show euro zone data beating expectations more often while U.S.
numbers do the opposite. link.reuters.com/xuq24w
ASSET REALLOCATION
The above-forecast data has lifted German bond yields 10 bps
to 0.37 percent since Thursday, when yields hit a record low
0.285 percent.
While many in the bond market expect ECB bond purchases to
drive down both lower-rated and core euro zone government
nominal yields, BNP Paribas' Fowler reckons the driver deeper
into negative territory in real yields may spur a rotation into
equity markets.
"We may just have passed the point where euro yields have
troughed, at least temporarily," he said, adding that as
inflation and yields pick up through the spring, there could be
an asset allocation switch to equity.
Some in the market also expressed doubts that the pace of
the nascent economic recovery would be enough to achieve the
ECB's medium-term target of inflation of close to but just below
2 percent. Although the five-year five-year inflation gauge has
bounced off a record low of 1.48 percent hit before the ECB QE
announcement, it remains well below levels of just above 2
percent where breakeven forwards trade when inflation
expectations are considered to be anchored.
"The sentiment surveys show a risk-positive change in growth
direction, but will the magnitude raise economic activity to
levels consistent with lasting inflation and debt-stability?"
Komileva said.
