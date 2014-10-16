LONDON Oct 16 Yields on the euro zone's lower-rated bonds rose sharply on Thursday as investors fretted about a slowdown in global growth and the absence of any hints of imminent European Central Bank moves to ease monetary policy further.

Spanish 10-year yields rose 10 basis points to 2.20 percent, while Italian equivalents rose 13 bps to 2.52 percent. Portuguese yields were up 11 bps at 3.41 percent and Irish yields were 6 bps higher at 1.77 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)