LONDON Nov 17 The Spanish 10-year bond yield premium over German benchmarks rose to its highest in the euro's history on Thursday, while the single currency fell against the dollar after Spain's borrowing costs jumped to 14-year peaks at an auction of 10-year debt.

The average yield on the new bond at the auction was 6.975 percent, the highest paid since 1997. The highest paid for a ten-year bond this year was on July 21 when it paid 5.986 percent

The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread widened to 501 basis points from 488 bps just before the auction, with the equivalent Italian spread also expanding in its wake.

The euro fell to $1.3444 from around $1.3475.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)