LONDON Feb 6 German government bonds
opened higher on Monday with a lack of progress in crucial Greek
debt talks helping the market to stabilise after a sell-off the
previous session on the back of surprisingly robust U.S. jobs
data.
Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering over
implementing reforms.
"The clock is ticking away every day but markets seem to
think that something will get done, there's a blinkered risk-on
kind of mood but the rhetoric we're getting doesn't seem that
good," a trader said.
In an advance copy of comments to news weekly Der Spiegel,
Jean-Claude Juncker was quoted as saying Greece could no longer
expect solidarity from other euro zone members if it cannot
implement reforms it has agreed.
March Bund futures were 30 ticks higher at 138.62
with 10-year yields 3.5 basis poitns lower at 1.90
percent
Yields hit their highest level in a week on Friday after
data showed the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in
nine months.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said Bunds remained
vulnerable while futures traded below the 139.01 mid point of
last week's sell-off with a break below Friday's 138.13 a
further bearish signal which could potentially allow a fall to
January's 137.18 low.