LONDON Feb 6 German government bonds opened higher on Monday with a lack of progress in crucial Greek debt talks helping the market to stabilise after a sell-off the previous session on the back of surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data.

Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering over implementing reforms.

"The clock is ticking away every day but markets seem to think that something will get done, there's a blinkered risk-on kind of mood but the rhetoric we're getting doesn't seem that good," a trader said.

In an advance copy of comments to news weekly Der Spiegel, Jean-Claude Juncker was quoted as saying Greece could no longer expect solidarity from other euro zone members if it cannot implement reforms it has agreed.

March Bund futures were 30 ticks higher at 138.62 with 10-year yields 3.5 basis poitns lower at 1.90 percent

Yields hit their highest level in a week on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said Bunds remained vulnerable while futures traded below the 139.01 mid point of last week's sell-off with a break below Friday's 138.13 a further bearish signal which could potentially allow a fall to January's 137.18 low.