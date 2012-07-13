BRIEF-The9 Ltd signs definitive agreements regarding private placements
* The9 Limited signs definitive agreements regarding private placements
LONDON, July 13 German Bund futures fell to the day's lows in choppy trade on Friday, with thin volumes exaggerating price moves going into the weekend.
"It looks from the charts like there has been a major breakdown but if you look at the low volumes and the tight range for the day there isn't much behind it. Treasuries have eased back ever so slightly and we're following that a little bit," a trader said.
Bund futures were last 20 ticks down at 144.64.
DUBLIN, June 8 Ireland's government on Thursday struck a three-year pay deal with public sector trade unions which it said would help restore industrial peace and could use up a significant amount of funds available for tax cuts and spending increases next year.