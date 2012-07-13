LONDON, July 13 German Bund futures fell to the day's lows in choppy trade on Friday, with thin volumes exaggerating price moves going into the weekend.

"It looks from the charts like there has been a major breakdown but if you look at the low volumes and the tight range for the day there isn't much behind it. Treasuries have eased back ever so slightly and we're following that a little bit," a trader said.

Bund futures were last 20 ticks down at 144.64.