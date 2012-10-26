LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - European credit markets are opening
up on the back foot on Friday, following disappointing Q3
earnings from Apple and Amazon after the market close in New
York, which weighed on Asian bourses overnight. As of 0645GMT
according to Tradeweb, the iTraxx Main is 3bp wider at 130bp,
the Crossover index is 12bp wider at 537bp and the Senior
Financials index is 6bp wider at 175bp.
Regarding the Main and Crossover indices, the opening levels
have broken through the 50% retracement resistance levels of the
September 26 to October 18 rally, while the Senior Financials
index is hovering just below that resistance. Whether these
resistance breaks on the IG and HY indices will now morph into a
more concrete trend reversal could depend on how markets take to
the other main news on Thursday evening
S&P cut three French institutions - including BNP Paribas -
and lowered its outlook on 13 others, including Credit Agricole
and Societe Generale. S&P noted that increased economic risks to
French banks leaves them more exposed to the potential of a
protracted recession in the eurozone. S&P also cut its French
GDP forecast to close to zero in 2013-14 and revised its
economic risk score on the sovereign from 2 to 3.
So for a change the focus will not be on Greece and Spain
this morning. That said, there have been plenty of overnight
headlines from the Hellenic peninsular to ponder over.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Greece needs an extra
EUR30bn through to the end of 2016 to close the financing gap.
Meanwhile, the debate over the austerity cuts is increasing in
intensity, with the Greek Democratic Left party saying that it
will still vote against the labour reforms that are key to the
package. Meanwhile, the Greek FinMin said that the Democratic
Left is now the only obstacle to a deal.
On the positive side, the FT Deutschland is reporting that a
2yr Greek extension - as was mooted in the draft MoU earlier
this week - will create an additional EUR16-18bn in financing
needs for 2013-14, but that Greece can meet those needs itself.
Looking ahead to today, after a week of distinctly average
Q3 earnings across the pond and not a lot from the Fed on
Wednesday, the big data pointer of the week comes in the form of
US Q3 GDP.
Advanced Q3 GDP in the US is expected to show real output
growth up 1.9% in Q3, which would certainly beat Q2's 1.3% gain,
but still be below trend. Modest improvements are expected in
contributions from personal consumption expenditures and
investment, with a relatively slim contribution from
inventories, leaving real final sales up 2.1%. Government
purchases could be a swing factor, but despite steep declines
from Q3 2011 to Q1 2012 and a small dip in Q2, not much of a
rebound is expected as the fiscal cliff approaches. Finally, the
trade balance in real terms does not appear to have shifted
dramatically.
Despite the tepid top line performance, the economy appears
to be holding up reasonably well as Q3 draws to a close, given
the strong headwinds it faces from European recession and
domestic policy uncertainty.
Before we get to GDP, there is a test - if not a
particularly strenuous one - of investor appetite for second
tier peripheral paper when the Italian Tesoro taps the zero
coupon September 2014 CTZ to the tune of up to EUR3bn, while
tapping 9 and 14yr BTP linkers to the tune of up to EUR1bn at
the same time.
Expect no dramas here, with the CTZ - as all CTZs do -
trading very cheap versus the 2yr sector of the BTP curve, and
the linker auction only being of small size. The fact that
yields on the CTZ have backed up by around 20bp this week should
also ensure smooth digestion when the results of the auctions
are released around 15 minutes after the bidding deadline
expires at 0900GMT.
On the data side of things, aside from GDP, in the US a
fairly light data week comes to an end with final Michigan
sentiment for October, which is expected at 83.3 from 83.1
previously, which would be a five-year high.
In Europe, proceedings have already kicked off on the open
with the German Gfk index for November, which came in better
than expected at 6.3 versus 5.9, the highest print since October
2007. German Import Prices fell 0.7% m/m versus expectations of
0.4% rise, while the y/y number also came in lower than
consensus at 1.8% versus 2.9%. French Consumer Confidence came
in at 86 versus consensus of 84.
Spanish unemployment follows at 0700GMT, and is expected to
rise to 25.1% from 24.63%. The data week in Europe is rounded
off by Italian Business Confidence at 0800GMT.
PRICED DEALS:
Issuer Amount Coupon Maturity Spread Books NIP
IBB EUR100M 0.050 30-Apr-13
Vasteras SEK200M 3mS+41.9 01-Nov-17 3mS+41.9
Berlin EUR50M 1.625 26-Jun-19
NEW MANDATES
Rio Tinto Finance PLC, rated A3/A-/A- (all stable) has
mandated Barclays and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of
European debt investor meetings commencing 29th October 2012. A
debt capital markets transaction may follow, subject to market
conditions.
CORPORATE NEWS FROM REUTERS:
Banco Popular could provide more details on plans to raise
2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) via a share sale to bolster
its capital when the Spanish bank reports nine-month results on
Friday.
Telecom gear maker Ericsson reported a smaller than expected
fall in third-quarter core profit on Friday and said it would
cut costs to protect its business during the global slowdown.
Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's
loss-making joint ventures, but including restructuring charges,
were 3.7 billion Swedish crowns versus a mean forecast of 3.4
billion in a Reuters poll.
Advertising agency Publicis saw its organic growth slow
markedly in the third quarter after Europe's economic woes
spread to once-immune northern countries like Germany and
Britain in September. Quarterly sales reached 1.63 billion
euros, the group said on Friday. Organic growth of 2% came in
below Publicis' earlier forecast of 4.1% and analyst estimates
of 2.9-4.5%.
Areva, the world's biggest maker of nuclear plants, posted
an 8.5 percent rise in nine-month like-for-like sales on
Thursday, supported by growth in its nuclear energy businesses
and the effects of a restructuring. Nine-month revenues reached
6.54 billion euros and for the third quarter alone revenues rose
12.4% to 2.21 billion euros on a like-for-like basis.
Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil reported third-quarter
operating earnings below expectations on Friday and cut its 2013
production guidance due to a major asset divestment. Statoil's
quarterly adjusted operating profit fell 7% to 40 billion
Norwegian crowns, trailing expectations for 42.08 billion
crowns.
Ford Motor Co unleashed a second volley of European job cuts
and plant closures on Thursday in a bid to halt regional losses
that the automaker now expects to surpass USD3 billion over two
years. Ford told British unions Thursday it would scrap its
Southampton van factory and an associated stamping facility in
Dagenham in mid-2013, slashing 1,400 jobs and ending vehicle
manufacturing by Ford in Britain. The move comes a day after
Ford announced it would close a major car plant in Genk,
Belgium, in late 2014. In all, Ford cut 6,200 jobs and reduced
European production capacity by 18% to save USD450 million to
USD500 million a year.
British lawmakers have criticised a deal the tax man made
with Starbucks that allowed the coffee chain to almost eliminate
its UK tax bill by deducting royalties the group paid itself for
the use of its own brand.
Credit Suisse Group AG is trying to convert one of its
trading venues into an exchange, which if successful, would
create the only U.S. stock exchange owned outright by a major
bank, the Wall Street Journal reported
RATINGS:
S&P cut the credit ratings of several French banks including
BNP Paribas on Thursday, warning they were becoming more exposed
to a potentially protracted recession in the euro zone. Citing
economic risks, including an overheated property market in
France, S&P cut its counterparty credit ratings on BNP and two
smaller, unlisted banks; it also cut the outlook on 10 banks
including Societe Generale and Credit Agricole. BNP's rating was
cut to A+, from AA-.
S&P also cut counterparty ratings on Solfea, a subsidiary of
utility GDF Suez to A-, from A, and on Cofidis, a
consumer-credit arm of cooperative bank Credit Mutuel, to BBB+
from A-. The outlook for these three lenders is negative. S&P
also said it had a negative outlook on banks including SocGen,
Credit Agricole, Natixis parent BPCE, Credit Mutuel, Banque
Postale and RCI Banque, owned by Renault. The ratings on SocGen
and Credit Agricole were kept at A.
Moody's cut mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France's
long-term debt rating to Baa2, from Baa1, and put it on review
for further downgrade.
Moody's affirmed the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") of
Faurecia S.A and changed the outlook to negative from stable.
The outlook for Russia's banking system remains negative,
said Moody's in a new Banking System Outlook published on
Thursday.
Moody's assigned A3 insurance financial strength ratings
(IFSRs) to Atradius' main operating companies (Atradius Credit
Insurance NV, Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc., Atradius Re
Ltd and Credito y Caución Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.) and
assigned negative outlooks to those ratings.
Moody's assigned a provisional rating of (P)Ba2 with a loss
given default (LGD) assessment of LGD4 to the proposed senior
unsecured bond issuance of Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d. (HEP).
The amount is subject to the prevailing market conditions during
the placement. The outlook on the assigned rating is negative.
S&P revised its outlook on Prudential PLC (Prudential Group)
and its rated operating subsidiaries to negative from stable. At
the same time, S&P affirmed its AA long-term counterparty credit
and insurer financial strength ratings on Prudential Group and
its rated U.K. operating subsidiaries.
S&P affirmed its BBB+ long-term counterparty credit and
insurer financial strength ratings on the core operating
entities of Spain-based Mapfre insurance group: Mapfre Global
Risks, Compania Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A., and
Mapfre Re Compania de Reaseguros S.A.
S&P revised its outlook on the Swiss canton of St. Gallen to
stable from positive. At the same time, the AA+ long-term and
A-1+ short-term issuer credit ratings were affirmed.
Fitch assigned Coface Holding S.A.S.'s EUR250m commercial
paper (CP) a final Short-Term rating of F1.
KEY EVENTS /AUCTIONS:
0800 MILAN - 'International Banking Conference' on "The
effect of tighter regulatory requirements on bank profitability
and risk-taking incentives"; European Central Bank Executive
Board member Peter Praet and Intesa Sanpaolo Management Board
Chairman Andrea Beltratti attend plenary session.
BUCHAREST - Central Bank of Romania Publishes Monthly
Bulletin Final Version.
11:00 Italy sells EUR2-3bn 2yr CTZ 0% 30/09/14, EUR500m-1bn
total 9/14yr BTPEi's 2.1% 15/09/21 and 3.1% 15/09/26
Reporting by Adam Parry; editing by Andrew Perrin