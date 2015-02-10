LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - European credit markets are opening with some gentle tightening after a quiet night in Asia. The Shanghai Composite is up 1.5% despite some less than impressive inflation numbers, the Hang Seng is also marginally higher, as too are European and US stock futures. Against that, the Nikkei closed down 0.33% after weaker than expected M3 numbers in Japan.

As of 7:50am London time according to Tradeweb, the Main is 0.5bp lower at 58.75bp, the Crossover 2bp tighter at 313bp and the Senior Financials 0.5bp lower at 67.5bp.

Yesterday may have seen the start of Valentine's week, but there was certainly no love for Greece, with stocks and bonds in freefall after Tsipras' rumblings on Sunday evening. The Athens stock market fell 5% led by the banks, 2yr yields were 400bp higher at 21.5% and at a big figure of 68.00, while 10s were out 100bp at 11%. It was yet again very messy, but the reality is that the price action remains just white noise in bond markets, with hardly anything trading.

The latest Greek tragedy had a knock-on effect elsewhere. Spain and Italy came out in sympathy, although as has been the case since Greece came back to the forefront of market attention last month, that contagion was negligible compared to what we would have seen a couple of years ago, thanks to Draghi and QE. European stocks also got a good shoeing, with those moves exacerbated by an uptick in Ukrainian tensions. And credit widened - not that aggressively, but enough to be noticeable.

That sell-off continued in early US time, with both the Dow and S&P opening lower despite another leg up in the oil price. 10yr Treasury yields, which got a good pasting after payrolls, recovered from 1.96% to 1.91%. And as the day progressed, little changed, with the Dow closing down 0.53% the S&P off 0.42%. A late sell-off, though, took CT10s out to 1.98% in Asia.

Unlike yesterday, today there are plenty of scheduled events to get our teeth into, although there are some much more important matters later on in the week to worry about.

The data highlight will be Yellen's favourite JOLTS survey, and there are other second tier releases on both sides of the pond to focus on.

Meanwhile, a busy sovereign supply week kicks off with core paper from Austria and the Netherlands, the latter of which should see a much smoother drip tap operation for its 5yr than it did for the 32yr last month. The Belgian 15yr syndicated deal will also price. And there are also plenty of earnings to concentrate on.

But will any of that put the brakes on this latest correction? Well perhaps. It almost goes without saying that from a directional point of view much depends on Greek headlines ahead of the EU leaders pre-summit conflab tomorrow. And as ever, make sure you keep one eye on the oil price, another on Ukrainian developments and another on whatever else may happen to crop up. Oh the joys of trying to trade the markets in 2015.

Overnight News:

Europe: Greek dep PM confirms there is no deal yet with EU but meetings are ongoing at multiple levels.

Merkel will wait to see what Greece proposes and then talk about it.

German govt rejects Greek demand for repayment of WW2 loans according to Bild.

Moody's downgraded five Greek banks and keeps on review for a further downgrade.

UK BRC LFL Retail Sales below exp; 0.2% y/y vs 0.5% cons.

Ukraine: Merkel says do not see a military solution re Russia; if diplomacy fails, will have to look at other options; have made clear view on providing weapons to Ukraine; EU and US alliance strong even if we do not always agree.

Obama hopes Putin will prefer a diplomatic solution; if not, providing defensive weapons is one option but no decision yet.

Congress aides say some key congressmen are leaning towards legislation to provides Ukraine with defensive lethal assistance.

Oil: IEA says inevitable that oil mkt will rebalance and prices will recover; prices will stabilize well below highs of last 3yrs; cut oil demand growth forecast by 1.1mbpd due to soft econ; global supply to rise 860k bpd over next 5yrs, below 1.8m bpd in 2014; US will add most to oil output through to 2020.

S&P see 2015-18 Brent avg price at USD70 vs 85 prev.

Asia: China Jan CPI below exp at 0.8% y/y vs 1.0% cons.

China Jan PPI below exp at -4.3% vs -3.8% cons.

PBoC injected CNY80bn via 2wk and 3wk reverse repos.

Japan Fin Min says no change in trend of gradual improvement in the econ; no G20 concerns on currency depreciation.

Japan Jan M3 below exp at 2.8% vs 2.9% cons.

US: Fed's Powell says optimistic econ will continue to improve; against congressional proposals to audit the Fed; patience is appropriate term at present; strong job creation looks sustainable although unemp rate may underestimate slack; strong USD will not stop economic momentum.

Fed's Fisher says Fed went too far with stimulus; not concerned about inflation; expects a hike this yr but would have preferred March.

Fed's George says hiking early in the recovery can reduce risk taking; should not only rely on regulation to prevent bubbles.

Earnings: UBS Q4 Net CHF963m after a tax gain below cons 1.07bn; dividend 0.50 vs 0.55 cons.

Other: G20 Draft: will continually review monetary and fiscal policy and act if needed; low inflation and weak demand increase risk of stagnation; loose monetary policy required in some economies; policy should be carefully calibrated; recovery slow, especially in EZ and Japan; will stick to prior FX commitments.

UK parliament confirm to hold enquiry into HSBC Swiss arm; will request evidence from HSBC.

FT Sources say HSBC deferred prosecution agreement could be throw out as part of potential penalties concerning investigation into FX market manipulation and tax avoidance.

On the Agenda:

Data: US: JOLTS survey for December expected at 4.956m.

NFIB business optimism index for January expected at 100.7.

December wholesale inventories expected at 0.2%.

Europe: Italian and UK industrial output at 9am and 9:30am respectively.

Supply: Austrian finance ministry taps 10 and 20yr RAGBs for EUR1.1bn; bidding deadline at 9am.

DSTA taps EUR2-3bn of the Nether0.25% January 2020 via the drip method; taps opens at 9am.

German finance ministry sells EUR1bn of a 5yr linker; bidding deadline at 10:30am, results shortly after.

Earnings: There are 18 S&P 500 companies reporting tomorrow.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR:

See Reuters TGM2417, Bloomberg TG2417, or www.ifrmarkets.com/rates/global/economics/global-economic-calend ar

PRIMARY MARKET MANDATES and NEWS:

SSA:

The Kingdom of Belgium (rated Aa3/AA/AA) intends to issue a new long 15-year euro benchmark maturing 22 June 2031. BNP Paribas Fortis, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and SG are joint bookrunners.

European Financial Stability Facility has mandated DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs and RBS for a 30-year euro benchmark. IPTs yesterday were MS+6 area.

Unedic France-guaranteed 10yr euro benchmark being marketed at interpolated OATs +low teens for pricing later today. Rated Aa1/AA/AA (neg/neg/st). Barclays, BNPP, CS and Deutsche.

Asian Development Bank has mandated BAML, MS, RBC and TD for a 7yr USD Global with IPTs at MS+2 area. Pricing today.

Rentenbank has mandated Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and SG for a long 5-year USD Reg S. Guidance is USD500m at MS-1bp.

FIG/COVEREDS:

Danske Bank A/S has mandated BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, JP Morgan and SG for a euro-denominated Reg S bearer perpetual non-call 7 AT1. 7% transitional CET1 trigger and temporary writedown (expected BB+/BB+ by S&P/Fitch). A Global investor call will be held on Tuesday 10 February.

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG is taking IoIs for a EUR150m (exp) seven-year at 2.875%. Erste Group Bank AG and UniCredit Bank Austria AG are bookrunners.

ZKB has announced details for its CHF 10.5NC5.5 Tier 2 transaction with a 1% coupon, pricing at par for a 1% yield. Official bookbuilding may start as soon as today and books will stay open until Thursday the latest. ZKB is sole lead for the deal, expected to be rated A by S&P.

CORPORATE/EM/HY:

Apple Inc (rated Aa1/AA+) has mandated Credit Suisse AG and Goldman Sachs International for a potential inaugural CHF benchmark.

Tyco Electronics Group SA, rated Baa1/A-/A- by Moody's/S&P/Fitch, has appointed BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe the week of February 16, 2015. A euro-denominated capital markets transaction may follow.

For the full pipeline of upcoming deals see Reuters TGM17546, Bloomberg TG17546, or www.ifrmarkets.com/credit/europe/deal-pipeline/international-eur ope-asia

All of the day's pricings on Reuters TGM17522, Bloomberg TG17522, or www.ifrmarkets.com/credit/europe/deal-summary/international-euro pe-asia

RATINGS:

Moody's assigned Baa2 rating to Grand City Properties, stable outlook; put Swedbank AB on neg outlook.

Fitch cut Zagrebacka Banka d.d. LT viability to bb, affirmed LTI at BBB-; upgraded Standard Bank Plc LT MTN, IDRF and LTI to BBB+, cut subs to BB-.

S&P affirmed BT Group Plc BBB stable; affirmed Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development B+ neg; affirmed Poland A pos; affirmed CRH Plc BBB+. (Reporting by Adam Parry, editing by Julian Baker)