LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - European credit markets are opening
up in cautious tightening mode after yet another decent Chinese
data pointer, where Non Manufacturing came in at 58.0 in March
versus 48.4 in February. As of 0645 GMT according to Tradeweb,
the iTraxx Main index was 1bp tighter at 123bp, the Crossover
index was 6bp tighter at 606bp and the Senior Financials index
was 6bp tighter at 216bp.
This is no normal Easter week. Normally at this time of year
the market is in wind down mode after a hectic first few months
of the year, with many market participants and investors taking
advantage of the long weekend to go on more extended breaks.
That tends to see relatively thin and directionless markets.
This week, however, is a different kettle of fish. Monday
gave us an indication of the health of the manufacturing sector
globally and the divide between Euro and Non-euro denominated
countries was plain for all to see. In Europe - with the notable
exception of the Emerald Isle - it is clear that manufacturing
risks remain to the downside as the major countries continue to
see sub-50 PMI readings.
In contrast both Chinese and UK PMI manufacturing surprised
to the upside. As did the ISM equivalent in the US, which came
in at 53.4 versus expectations of 53.0. The really interesting
part of the ISM breakdown was, however, the manufacturing
employment index, which rose to 56.1 from 53.2. That augurs well
for a strong Non-Farm Payroll number on Good Friday.
But before the big one on Friday, the market has several
hurdles to overcome over the next few days. Firstly we have the
ECB and MPC's latest pronouncements on Wednesday and Thursday
respectively. On the supply front there are auctions in Germany
and Spain on Wednesday followed by France on Thursday. And there
is still a considerable amount of data to digest on both sides
of the Atlantic in the run up to Non-Farms.
This , however, could be the calm before the storm. The main
event today from an economic standpoint will be the minutes of
the March 13 FOMC meeting.
The FOMC statement last month had a slightly more upbeat
feel about it, and it will be interesting to see if any other
members of the FOMC share Bernanke's pessimism on the employment
situation expressed last week. It is unlikely though that we
will see any mention of QE3 in the minutes.
It is more likely that the minutes will reveal yet more
discussions on further policy accommodation, such as another
Operation Twist after the latest operation finishes in June, or
the potential for some sterilized QE.
On the supply front, the only real highlight of the day will
be the DMO's first auction of fiscal Q1 in the form of a
GBP3.25bn tap of the UKT4% March 2022, although there may be
some setting up for tomorrow's key Spanish taps.
As ever, the auction will benefit from the backstop bid of
the APF. In terms of outright value, the recent Gilt rally has
seen the yield on the bond fall back to 2.25% having peaked at
2.45% a couple of weeks ago. There is, however, still room for a
move tighter given that the yield dipped below 2% at the end of
February and prior to that made a new record low of 1.92% on
January 18. In addition, the last couple of days has seen the
spread to Germany widen out to 42bp, close to its cheapest level
of the year.
In terms of relative value, the 422 trades at around fair
value on the Gilt curve on an outright yield and asset-swap
basis, while the 10yr sector on the whole is a tad rich on the
5-10-30's fly. The bidding deadline for the auction is at
0930GMT, with results around 10 minutes later.
It is a relatively thin session for data as well. In the US
the main event is February Factory Orders, which are expected to
come in at +1.5% after a fall of 1% in January. There is also
Total Vehicle Sales numbers after Europe has headed for the
hills - expected at 15.0m from 15.1m in February.
In Europe, the only salient pointer is area wide PPI for
February, which is expected at 0.5% m/m versus 0.7% in January.
The y/y number is expected at 3.4% from 3.7%. In the UK we get
PMI Construction data for March, which is expected at 53.5 from
54.3 at 0830 GMT.
PRIMARY MARKETS:
PRICED DEALS:
Issuer Amount Coupon Maturity Spread
TEVA CHF450M 1.5% 25-Oct-18 MS+80
ASB NZ covered CHF200M 1.375% 02-Nov-18 MS+65
BC Neuchateloise CHF100M 1.25% 26-Apr-21 MS+18
SBAB SEK1BN 3mS+78 11-Apr-14 3mS+78
Rabobank NOK500M 3.5% 18-Apr-17
HSBC NZD50M 0.5% 27-Apr-27
HSBC IDR100BN 0.5% 27-Apr-17
NEW MANDATES:
SSA
Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (CADES), rated
Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated BoA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse and Citigroup to lead-manage its forthcoming USD 5yr
RegS/144a benchmark issue. Marketing was underway last night at
initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 95bp area, with pricing
expected on today, Tuesday 3 April.
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will
auction 3-month bills today with a volume of up to EUR2bn
envisaged. The bidding period is from 0800 until 1200 noon
Frankfurt time on Tuesday 03 April with the value date on
Thursday 05 April.
KBN and NIB have mandated Kangaroo deals in Australia
overnight, 5s for KBN, 10s for NIB.
The UK DMO said it would tap its GBP9.348bn 3.75% 22JUL52
conventional Gilt in a syndicated deal in the second half of
April, with a syndicated linker to follow in May.
COVERED:
AXA Bank Europe SCF has mandated Barclays, BNPP, CA-CIB,
HSBC, Natixis and SG CIB as joint-lead managers for a new 5-year
Euro denominated Obligations Foncieres transaction backed by
prime Belgian mortgage collateral. The deal is expected to be
rated AAA by Fitch and Aaa by Moody's and will be launched
today. Leads were taking IOIs with initial price thoughts at the
mid swaps plus 75bp area.
FIG:
In liability management, Credit Logement has launched a
capped tender offer targeting a series of undated deeply
subordinated non-cumulative notes with a view to creating
additional Core Equity Tier One. The notes, which step-up in
2014, will be bought back at 70% of par. The issue was sized at
EUR475m and the tender is capped at EUR150m. The tender expires
on April 13. BNP Paribas is dealer manager.
Commercial Bank of Qatar (A1/A-) has opened books on a 5yr
USD500m no-grow at MS+250bp area. Via BNPP, HSBC and MS, the
deal should price later today.
CORPORATES:
Energias de Portugal (EDP) is understood to be planning a
EUR200m+ 3yr bond targeted at domestic retail investors. Banco
Espirito Santo, Banco Popular, Barclays, BPI and Millennium BCP
are leads and the deal pays 6% annual interest, similar in
structure to the EUR200m 6.0% December 2014 notes that EDP sold
to domestic retail investors in denominations of EUR1k at the
tail end of 2011, as the electricity generation and distribution
company continues to seek opportunities to diversify its funding
sources. That issue was oversubscribed by 138%, sources suggest.
The most notable name still in the pipeline is Belgian
retailer Delhaize, which last month launched a tender invitation
offering a cash buy-back of up to EUR300m of its EUR500m 5.625%
2014 issue at a spread of mid-swaps plus 75bp. The group said in
a statement that it also intended to issue new fixed-rate notes,
denominated in a currency to be determined, subject to market
conditions.
Other deals still in the pipe include Slovenia and Croatia
in euros, Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, Wesfarmers,
Polish energy company Energa, and Goodman.
Full details of all the day's pricings on Reuters page TGM17522,
Bloomberg TG17522, or here
on IFR Markets.com.
For the pipeline of upcoming deals see Reuters TGM17546,
Bloomberg TG17546, or here
on IFR Markets.com.
EARLY NEWS:
Illumina Inc said on Monday that its board unanimously
rejected Roche Holding's increased offer to buy the genetic
sequencing company for USD51 per share, or about USD6.7bn,
saying it dramatically undervalued the company.
Fidelity Investments and ABB Inc violated federal law by
causing ABB employees and retirees to pay excessive fees in
their 401(k) plan, a U.S. judge has ruled.
UBS AG named several executives to senior positions in the
United States and Europe, in the latest move by the Swiss bank
to rebuild its business after a massive trading scandal and
departures by scores of bankers in recent years.
London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet is set to pass a
crucial test of his leadership on Tuesday when shareholders back
the takeover of clearing house LCH.Clearnet, his first major
deal. LSE and LCH.Clearnet shareholders are expected to ratify
Rolet's plan to take up to 60 percent of the clearing operator
with an offer of EUR20/share, which values LCH.Clearnet at
EUR813m.
Coty Inc disclosed on Monday that it had offered USD10bn for
Avon Products Inc but the larger company, which is grappling
with sliding sales and a bribery probe, rejected the bid as too
low and "opportunistic".
RATINGS:
S&P affirmed DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale covered bonds;
put Friends Life Group and rated subs on watch neg; affirmed
French Region of Limousin 'AA' rating; affirmed French Urban
Community of Dunkirk; said may cut Banca Popolare di Milano
'BBB-/A-3' ratings.
Fitch said it may cut CaixaBank, may raise Banca Civica
ratings; rated Grupo Cooperativo Iberico 'A-'/Negative, affirms
Caja Rural del Sur.
Moody's cut Nobina AB to Caa1 and leaves rtgs on review for
downgrade.
KEY EVENTS:
1445 IMF's Lagarde speaks in Washington at Newspaper Association
of America's mediaXchange 2012 conference.
1800 FOMC Meeting Minutes from March 13.
1830 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks in Washington
2005 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John
Williams participates in FOMC meeting simulation with an
economic briefing for "student-FOMC members."
AUCTIONS:
09:30 UK taps 10yr 4% 07/03/22 by GBP3.25bn
UK sells 1yr Bills
Belgium sells 3m/6m TBills
US sells USD31bn 4wk, USD26bn 1yr TBills
South Africa sells ZAR700m each R204/R209/R213
Hungary sells HUF50bn 3m Bills 1030GMT
ECONOMIC CALENDAR:
See TGM2417 on Reuters, Bloomberg page TG2417, or
here
on IFR Markets.com
(Reporting by Adam Parry and Jon Penner)