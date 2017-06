LONDON Nov 20 French government bond futures fell on Tuesday after Moody's stripped the country of its prized triple-A rating.

Moody's move came late on Monday, making it the second rating agency to cut the sovereign credit rating on Europe's No. 2 economy.

Moody's cited an uncertain fiscal outlook and a deteriorating economy as it cut the rating by one notch and left France with a negative outlook.

French OAT futures were 27 ticks lower at 136.24 in early trading.