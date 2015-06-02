GRAPHIC: French, JGB yields: link.reuters.com/nah84w
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 2 Institutional investors including
hedge funds are scrutinising the past performance of Japanese
government bonds for clues on where French sovereign debt is
headed following one of its biggest routs in years.
Ten-year French yields rose as high as 1.08 percent
last month as some investors reckoned the European
Central Bank's monetary stimulus would work and the euro zone
was slowly making its way out of deflation. After the ECB said
in January that it would buy 60 billion euros ($66 billion) of
largely sovereign bonds every month under its quantitative
easing programme, yields had initially fallen to a record low of
0.33 percent.
Some hedge funds say the performance bears an uncanny
resemblance to JGBs' reaction to the Bank of Japan's massive
monetary easing in early 2013. At that time, 10-year JGB yields
tumbled to a record low of 0.32 percent before
similarly rebounding to a peak of 1 percent.
The swings in French bonds are so similar that some hedge
funds have created charts plotting European yields over those of
JGBs in 2013, said Tetsuro Ii, president of Tokyo-based Commons
Asset Management. Benchmark German 10-year yields
have also moved in a similar fashion since late April, though
French interest rates are closer to JGB yields partly as France
is nearer to Japan in debt ratings than Germany.
The 10-year JGB yield has now fallen back and hit a record
low below 0.2 percent in January. If the resemblance to JGBs
were to persist, euro zone yields will gradually slip back under
the weight of the ECB's buying. "There's no change in (euro
zone) monetary policy. This will be an excellent place to buy
European bonds," said Masahiro Ichikawa, managing director of
Tokyo-based Capital Partners Securities.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)