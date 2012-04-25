LONDON, April 25 Italy and Spain's efforts to
kick their debt repayments down the road by selling long-term
bonds have been stymied by deteriorating investor confidence,
forcing them into short-term sales that pile up refinancing
risks for the near future.
The average maturity of debt issued by Spain so far this
year is 5.17 years, almost half the 9.86 years in the same
period of 2011, Reuters data shows. For Italy, the maturity of
fixed-coupon bonds sold at auction is 5.65 years, down from 7.94
years.
Most government debt is rolled over rather than paid off and
as the average maturity of a country's debts falls, the amount
of bonds it has to sell each year rises. This makes it more
exposed to a worsening in market sentiment that could push
borrowing costs higher, even to unaffordable levels.
Both Spain and Italy have paid close to 6 percent to sell
10-year debt this year, a level at which borrowing costs
accelerated for Greece, Ireland and Portugal, forcing them to
seek international bailouts.
These three countries remain locked out of long-term debt
markets and totally reliant on short-term borrowing.
For fund managers, a sharp fall in debt maturity can raise a
red flag against further investments, creating a vicious circle
that can quickly make a country's debt unsustainable and more
likely to be restructured.
Rating agencies view a high average maturity of a country's
debt stock, along with an even distribution of repayments, as a
sign of strength and good liability management.
Italy and Spain have been forced into long-term debt sales
by concern over the health of their public finances that has
seen long-term international investors, such as pension and
insurance funds, cut back holdings of both countries' bonds.
This slack in demand has been taken up by local banks that
borrowed heavily when the European Central Bank handed out cheap
three-year loans in December and February and used the money to
load up on higher-yielding government bonds.
Debt with a shorter maturity, covered by the ECB loans, has
been the biggest beneficiary of the domestic buying.
However, at this early stage the shortening impact on the
total Italian and Spanish government debt stocks was limited.
Data issued by the Italian Treasury at the end of the first
quarter showed the average life of its public debt had decreased
marginally in the last year from 7 years to a fraction below.
Similar data from the Spanish treasury showed average
maturity on all government debt falling to 6.4 years in
February, compared to 6.59 at the start of 2011.