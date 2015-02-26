Norway's sovereign wealth fund backs RBS new remuneration policy
OSLO, May 9 Norway's $938-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Royal Bank of Scotland's new remuneration policy, the fund said on Tuesday.
LONDON Feb 26 The German government's cost of borrowing over seven years fell below zero for the first time on Thursday, secondary market trading data collected by Reuters showed.
Seven-year yields dipped around 2 basis points to a new record low of -0.003 percent.
Germany sold its first five-year debt with negative yields on Wednesday. (editing by John Stonestreet)
