LONDON, June 4 Greek yields fell on Tuesday,
extending the previous day's falls on news a U.S. investment
firm was offering to buy as much as 10 percent of all
outstanding Greek government bonds.
Some traders, however, said they were still puzzled by the
low price offered by Japonica Partners, a Rhode Island-based
firm not known for previous investments in government debt. The
firm announced on Monday a tender offer for up to 2.9 billion
euros in face value of Greece's bonds.
"(Greek yields are falling) on this firm trying to buy back
10 percent of outstanding stock. It's just ongoing from that.
Periphery is generally bid all around this morning," one trader
said.
Greek 10-year yields were last 16 basis points
down at 9.24 percent with 30-year yields 18 bps lower at 8.40
percent with traders saying low volumes were also
exaggerating the moves.
Greek 10-year yields moved back above longer-dated ones ten
days ago, reversing the falls that had returned the curve to a
more normal upward slope as investors priced out the risks of a
default.