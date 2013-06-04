LONDON, June 4 Greek yields fell on Tuesday, extending the previous day's falls on news a U.S. investment firm was offering to buy as much as 10 percent of all outstanding Greek government bonds.

Some traders, however, said they were still puzzled by the low price offered by Japonica Partners, a Rhode Island-based firm not known for previous investments in government debt. The firm announced on Monday a tender offer for up to 2.9 billion euros in face value of Greece's bonds.

"(Greek yields are falling) on this firm trying to buy back 10 percent of outstanding stock. It's just ongoing from that. Periphery is generally bid all around this morning," one trader said.

Greek 10-year yields were last 16 basis points down at 9.24 percent with 30-year yields 18 bps lower at 8.40 percent with traders saying low volumes were also exaggerating the moves.

Greek 10-year yields moved back above longer-dated ones ten days ago, reversing the falls that had returned the curve to a more normal upward slope as investors priced out the risks of a default.