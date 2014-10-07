LONDON Oct 7 Greek 10-year government bond
yields rose to a one-week high on Tuesday after a newspaper
report, denied by Athens, that the country's EU/IMF lenders had
interrupted their bailout review over a disagreement with Greek
officials.
Greek newspaper To Vima earlier reported that the EU/IMF
troika was leaving a day ahead of schedule, having failed to
agree on any outstanding issues, and before a vote of confidence
expected on Friday. Government officials and a source close to
the talks denied the reports, saying the inspectors were
expected to leave this week for an annual conference of the IMF
and World Bank in Washington.
Greek 10-year bond yields rose 32 basis points to 6.80
percent, the highest in a week.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)