LONDON Dec 10 Greece's government bond yield curve has inverted as short-term borrowing costs exceed long-term, suggesting investors see an elevated risk that they will not get their money back.

Graphic: link.reuters.com/kyj63w

Normally, the longer the maturity of a bond, the higher the yield, compensating investors for putting their money at risk for longer.

However, in response to Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's political gamble on Tuesday in bringing forward the start of a presidential election, the Greek curve inverted as yields on three-year bonds rose sharply to above those on 10-year debt.

This indicates investors see a greater near-term risk that they expect will be resolved over time.

The cost of insuring against a Greek default using five-year credit default swaps rocketed almost 100 basis points to 918 on Wednesday, prices from Markit showed.

"When you calculate the risk of default, one of the inputs is the CDS and the yields. So the higher these are, the greater the risk of default," said Citi's global rates strategy head, Alessandro Tentori. (Graphic by Nigel Stephenson)