BRIEF-GPM Petroleum files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
LONDON Dec 10 Greece's government bond yield curve has inverted as short-term borrowing costs exceed long-term, suggesting investors see an elevated risk that they will not get their money back.
Graphic: link.reuters.com/kyj63w
Normally, the longer the maturity of a bond, the higher the yield, compensating investors for putting their money at risk for longer.
However, in response to Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's political gamble on Tuesday in bringing forward the start of a presidential election, the Greek curve inverted as yields on three-year bonds rose sharply to above those on 10-year debt.
This indicates investors see a greater near-term risk that they expect will be resolved over time.
The cost of insuring against a Greek default using five-year credit default swaps rocketed almost 100 basis points to 918 on Wednesday, prices from Markit showed.
"When you calculate the risk of default, one of the inputs is the CDS and the yields. So the higher these are, the greater the risk of default," said Citi's global rates strategy head, Alessandro Tentori. (Graphic by Nigel Stephenson)
(Adds details, table, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss April 28 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were near flat from a week earlier, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, down slightly from $15.34 billion the previous week. The dollar failed to gain traction over the last few days, as U.S. Pr