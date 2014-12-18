LONDON Dec 18 Greek government bond yields fell sharply on Thursday with traders citing media reports that German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the country was on the right track.

Greece failed to elect a new president at its first attempt on Wednesday, a trend that could trigger snap elections.

"(German finance minister) Schaeuble is making some friendly comments ... it suggests that a lot of things are being done behind the scenes to try to contain any potential damage from (a scenario in which Syriza wins early elections)," one trader said.

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday that possible fallout from Greece's political showdown would not trigger a euro zone debt crisis like the one that pushed Italy close to default three years ago.

Greek three-year yields fell the most, down 92 basis points at 9.86 percent, while five-year yields dipped 53 bps to 9.24 percent and 10-year yields were down 36 bps at 8.57 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie and Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)