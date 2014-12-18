(Updates prices, adds Schaeuble comments)
LONDON Dec 18 Greek government bond yields fell
sharply on Thursday after German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said Athens was on the right track in terms of
reforms.
"If the reforms already under way in Greece are continued
then Greece can have further successes," Schaeuble told the
German parliament.
Investors took those comments as a sign of European support
for Greece a day after the parliament in Athens failed to pick a
new head of state at its first attempt. If two further ballots
prove fruitless, snap elections might have to be called.
"Schaeuble is making some friendly comments ... it suggests
that a lot of things are being done behind the scenes to try to
contain any potential damage from (a scenario in which Syriza
wins early elections)," one trader said.
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday
that possible fallout from Greece's political showdown would not
trigger a euro zone debt crisis like the one that pushed Italy
close to default three years ago.
Greek three-year yields fell the most, down 91
basis points at 9.87 percent, while five-year yields
dropped 65 bps to 9.12 percent and 10-year yields
were down 41 bps at 8.51 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie, Marius Zaharia and Alexandra Hudson;
Editing by Crispian Balmer)