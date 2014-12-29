LONDON Dec 29 Greek government bond yields rose
and stocks fell on Monday after parliament failed to elect a
president at a final round of voting, paving the way for
national elections early next year.
Yields on 10-year bonds rose above 9 percent,
up more than 50 basis points on the day, forcing up yields on
other low-rated euro zone government debt.
The Athens composite equity index extended losses,
falling 11.1 percent - one of its worst performances this year
and just shy of a 12.8 percent slump on Dec. 9 as fears grew
that Greece would face elections.
Yields on 10-year German bonds - which investors tend to
flock to in times of stress - fell to a record low of 0.564
percent.
The euro was largely unmoved, wavering just 10 ticks in
value around the decision, from $1.2205 to 1.2195, before
immediately recovering.
(Writing by John Geddie, reporting by London markets team,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)