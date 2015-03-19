LONDON, March 19 Greek government bond yields shot higher and stocks slipped on Thursday, ahead of crunch debt talks between cash-strapped Athens and its European creditors.

Greek two-year yields rose over 100 basis points to 22.76 percent, the highest level since the bond was issued in mid-2014, while 10-year yields jumped to 11.60 percent.

Five-year credit default swaps rose to 1,919 bps, up from 1,806 bps on Wednesday, Markit data showed.

Athens' main stock index was down 0.2 percent.

European Council President Donald Tusk will hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany and Greece and the heads of the European Central Bank and the euro group on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels later on Thursday. (Reporting by London markets team; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)