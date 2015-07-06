LONDON, July 6 Dealers indicated a 13 percentage point surge in Greece's 2-year government bond yield on Monday, although bonds haven't traded since the Greek markets regulator requested their suspension last week following the country's default on an IMF loan.

The two-year yield was indicated at 48 percent, the highest since the bond was issued in July 2014, after Greeks rejected EU-prescribed austerity measures in a referendum on Sunday.

Ten-year yields were indicated 2.50 percentage points higher at 17.37 percent. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Jamie McGeever)