By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, March 26
NEW YORK, March 26 Bill Gross, who runs the
world's biggest bond fund at Pimco, said the U.S. Federal
Reserve might hint at its April policy meeting that it would
embark on a third round of bond purchases in a bid to boost
sluggish U.S. economic growth.
Gross issued his view on Fed policy on a social media
platform on Sunday.
He "tweeted" a similar statement back on March 12, adding
the U.S. central bank "must keep buying bonds that the market
doesn't want."
That earlier statement was made prior to the last Federal
Open Market Committee meeting on March 13, where policy-makers
modestly upgraded their outlook on the U.S. economy.
That recent FOMC statement partly fueled the biggest weekly
sell-off in Treasuries since last summer, which some analysts
saw as the start of a prolonged bear market for bonds.