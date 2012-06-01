LONDON, June 1 Euro zone banks' cross-border holdings in the region's bonds have fallen to their lowest in a decade a s worries about the future of the currency bloc prompt lenders to pull back to their domestic markets.

Across the euro zone as a whole, banks' cross-border ownership of government and corporate bonds fell to 753 billion euros by the end of March, from peaks above 1 trillion euros, according to European Central Bank data.

As a percentage of all euro zone government and corporate bonds held, non-domestic bonds held by German banks fell to their lowest since 2000, in France to their lowest since 2002, and in the Netherlands to levels not seen since at least 1997, nearly two years before the euro was introduced.

Growing concerns in recent months that the euro crisis will deepen and could even lead to the break-up of the common currency has prompted banks to sell bonds issued by highly-indebted euro zone states and to retreat to their own markets, buying domestic bonds to limit potential credit and currency risks.

This has helped push down yields on bonds issued by less risky issuers, such as France, Belgium and Austria.

French banks' holdings of domestic sovereign and corporate bonds, for example, increased by almost 100 billion euros in the year to the end of March in absolute terms, the ECB data showed.

French 10-year government bond yields have fallen around 80 basis points this year. Belgian and Austrian yields are down even more .

German debt additionally benefits as it is seen as the safest in the bloc.

The pullback to home markets has also left domestic lenders as the main buyers at auctions of some countries' debt, tying the fate of some sovereigns and their banks increasingly close together.

"As money is repatriated and banks load up on their own debt, it may be a double-edged sword...it's positive for the sovereign but it becomes a negative for the banks if the sovereign comes under pressure," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

Spanish and Italian banks' holding of other euro zone bonds never expanded to the same degree as in France and Germany for example. However, holdings of domestic bonds have risen markedly this year as institutions in both countries had until last month spent three-year cash borrowed from the European Central Bank on their own sovereign debt, picking up the slack as international investors sold.

"The trend of increased home bias is likely to keep going," said Seamus Mac Gorain, a strategist in JPMorgan's global asset allocation team.

"Spanish and Italian banks in particular have strong incentives to support their domestic bond markets. We also already see various moves by banks and corporates trying to limit the latent currency risk of having lots of cross-border exposures."

With Spanish government bond yields rising sharply on concerns over the country's banking system, and dragging Italian yields higher in their wake, the pressure on those international investors still holding the two countries' debt to offload it is growing.

Stricter bank liquidity requirements coming into force in 2015 may accelerate the trend. So-called Basel III regulations r e quire banks to stock up on high-quality liquid assets, including government bonds.

"All the incentives for banks to buy more of their own government bonds are aligned," said global head of interest rate strategy Laurence Mutkin.