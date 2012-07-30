LONDON, July 30 Euro zone banks' cross-border holdings in the region's bonds stabilised in the second quarter near their lowest levels in a decade, as the effects of the European Central Bank's one trillion euro long-term funding injection wore off.

Across the euro zone as a whole, banks' cross-border ownership of government and corporate bonds slipped to 752.7 billion euros by the end of June, according to ECB data, barely moving from the 753.8 billion at the end of the first quarter but well below peaks of over 1 trillion euros hit in 2009.

"Foreign investors took advantage of liquidity from the (ECB's funding operations) to sell their bonds," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.

"But as non-residents headed for the hills, the domestic banks have only been able to take up so much of the slack and now the effect of the ECB liquidity is wearing off."

Cross-border holdings tumbled in the first quarter when the ECB completed the second of its two injections of cheap three-year funds.

Growing concerns that the euro crisis could spread and could even lead to the break-up of the common currency had prompted banks to sell bonds issued by highly-indebted euro zone states and to retreat to their own markets, buying domestic paper to limit potential credit and currency risks.

Italian banks posted the biggest fall in the proportion of non-domestic euro zone government and corporate bonds held in the second quarter, down around 13 percent -- something traders suggested was due to unwinding positions in Spanish debt.

While Italian banks continued to buy domestically issued debt in the second quarter, Spanish banks posted a near 25 billion euro fall in their holdings of such paper, suggesting their ability to support their government was dwindling.

The trend towards home-market investment is not seen reversing to any degree, however, with fears growing that Spain will ultimately need a sovereign bailout and many analysts still questioning the future of the euro zone.