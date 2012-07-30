By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 30 Euro zone banks' cross-border
holdings in the region's bonds stabilised in the second quarter
near their lowest levels in a decade, as the effects of the
European Central Bank's one trillion euro long-term funding
injection wore off.
Across the euro zone as a whole, banks' cross-border
ownership of government and corporate bonds slipped to 752.7
billion euros by the end of June, according to ECB data, barely
moving from the 753.8 billion at the end of the first quarter
but well below peaks of over 1 trillion euros hit in 2009.
"Foreign investors took advantage of liquidity from the
(ECB's funding operations) to sell their bonds," said Richard
McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.
"But as non-residents headed for the hills, the domestic
banks have only been able to take up so much of the slack and
now the effect of the ECB liquidity is wearing off."
Cross-border holdings tumbled in the first quarter when the
ECB completed the second of its two injections of cheap
three-year funds.
Growing concerns that the euro crisis could spread and could
even lead to the break-up of the common currency had prompted
banks to sell bonds issued by highly-indebted euro zone states
and to retreat to their own markets, buying domestic paper to
limit potential credit and currency risks.
Italian banks posted the biggest fall in the proportion of
non-domestic euro zone government and corporate bonds held in
the second quarter, down around 13 percent -- something traders
suggested was due to unwinding positions in Spanish debt.
While Italian banks continued to buy domestically issued
debt in the second quarter, Spanish banks posted a near 25
billion euro fall in their holdings of such paper, suggesting
their ability to support their government was dwindling.
The trend towards home-market investment is not seen
reversing to any degree, however, with fears growing that Spain
will ultimately need a sovereign bailout and many analysts still
questioning the future of the euro zone.