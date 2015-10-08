(Refiles with UPDATE 1 tag)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON Oct 8 Yields on 10-year U.S. and German
bonds will fall to within sight of their all-time lows next
year, as challenging economic conditions force the Federal
Reserve and European Central Bank to maintain looser policy for
longer, HSBC said on Thursday.
In a dramatic downward revision to forecasts, it now sees
the benchmark Bund yield as low as 0.2 percent in 2016 with the
equivalent U.S. Treasury yield at 1.5 percent. Its previous
forecasts had been 0.95 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.
Ten-year Bund yields are currently 0.57 percent
and 10-year Treasury yields are 2.04 percent.
"We have reduced our U.S. and European bond yield forecasts
for end-2016 substantially, as a conventional tightening cycle
has become increasingly unlikely," said Steven Major, HSBC's
global head of rates strategy, said in a research note.
"Our lower yield views are part of an international story,
one that sees the ECB stuck in dovish mode well beyond the
end-2016 forecast horizon."
The latest Reuters poll puts the 10-year Bund yield at 1.10
percent this time next year, and the 10-year U.S. yield at 2.75
percent.
It is another bold and out-of-consensus call from Major, one
of the few analysts who correctly predicted the sharp fall in
U.S. and other developed market bond yields last year.
When most analysts expected the 10-year Treasury yield to
rise to 3 percent or higher over the course of 2014, Major
predicted it would fall to 2.1 percent. But even that ended up
not being bold enough.
The "flash rally" of 15 October last year pulled the yield
as low as 1.86 percent, and in January this year it touched 1.63
percent. The historic low was 1.38 percent in July 2012, at the
height of the euro zone debt crisis.
Major recognizes the risk of the Fed raising interest rates
as early as December, but reckons the tightening path will be
extremely gradual. He even questioned whether it will begin at
all.
Futures markets are now pricing in the Fed's first rate hike
since June 2006 to come early next year, while the ECB is widely
expected to extend its 1 trillion euro bond-buying stimulus
beyond its current end-date in September 2016.
Major's predictions aren't the only anti-consensus market
call from HSBC. David Bloom, head of global currency strategy,
expects the euro to rise to $1.20 next year. The
consensus in the latest Reuters poll puts it at $1.05 in 12
months' time.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)