By Jamie McGeever

LONDON Oct 8 Yields on 10-year U.S. and German bonds will fall to within sight of their all-time lows next year, as challenging economic conditions force the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to maintain looser policy for longer, HSBC said on Thursday.

In a dramatic downward revision to forecasts, it now sees the benchmark Bund yield as low as 0.2 percent in 2016 with the equivalent U.S. Treasury yield at 1.5 percent. Its previous forecasts had been 0.95 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

Ten-year Bund yields are currently 0.57 percent and 10-year Treasury yields are 2.04 percent.

"We have reduced our U.S. and European bond yield forecasts for end-2016 substantially, as a conventional tightening cycle has become increasingly unlikely," said Steven Major, HSBC's global head of rates strategy, said in a research note.

"Our lower yield views are part of an international story, one that sees the ECB stuck in dovish mode well beyond the end-2016 forecast horizon."

The latest Reuters poll puts the 10-year Bund yield at 1.10 percent this time next year, and the 10-year U.S. yield at 2.75 percent.

It is another bold and out-of-consensus call from Major, one of the few analysts who correctly predicted the sharp fall in U.S. and other developed market bond yields last year.

When most analysts expected the 10-year Treasury yield to rise to 3 percent or higher over the course of 2014, Major predicted it would fall to 2.1 percent. But even that ended up not being bold enough.

The "flash rally" of 15 October last year pulled the yield as low as 1.86 percent, and in January this year it touched 1.63 percent. The historic low was 1.38 percent in July 2012, at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.

Major recognizes the risk of the Fed raising interest rates as early as December, but reckons the tightening path will be extremely gradual. He even questioned whether it will begin at all.

Futures markets are now pricing in the Fed's first rate hike since June 2006 to come early next year, while the ECB is widely expected to extend its 1 trillion euro bond-buying stimulus beyond its current end-date in September 2016.

Major's predictions aren't the only anti-consensus market call from HSBC. David Bloom, head of global currency strategy, expects the euro to rise to $1.20 next year. The consensus in the latest Reuters poll puts it at $1.05 in 12 months' time. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)