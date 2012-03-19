* Last week's price cuts attract buyers
* Fed purchases said to keep lid on long rates
* Riskier assets on defensive after big gains
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
o n M onday as last week's retreat cut prices and raised yields
enough to attract buyers.
The selling that ensued last week when the Federal Reserve
issued a statement that did not promise any immediate further
monetary accommodation showed signs of petering out on Fr iday
when bonds ended the day only modestly lower.
On Monday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
climbed 8/32, its yielding easing to 2.27 percent. Thirty-year
bonds rose 14/32, their yields easing to 3.38 percent.
In contrast, riskier assets were on the defensive. U.S.
stock index futures slipped, hinting that equities could pull
back from nearly four-year highs.
"Last week, the Treasury market sold off and yields broke
out of the ranges that they have been oscillating in since
November," said Chris Bury, co-head of U.S. rates sales and
trading at Jefferies & Co in New York. "The speed and severity
of the selloff was surprising, but by the middle of the week,
real money buyers were coming in against fast money sellers."
Bury said his firm was constructive on Treasuries for the
early part of this week because it expects the flows from real
money buyers to continue.
"The Fed will be in with five purchases," he said, referring
to the Fed's "Operation Twist" purchases of long-dated
securities.
"Dovish speeches from New York Fed President (William)
Dudley and (Fed) Chairman (Ben) Bernanke will draw even more
buyers," Bury said.
But sellers could return by the end of the week, he said.
"With the spike in volatility last week and a package of $99
billion in two-, five-, and seven-year supply coming up next
week, we expect that the concessions ahead of next week's supply
will be larger than they have been in recent months," Bury said.
Treasuries endured their worst sell-off in four months last
week as expectations for stronger growth in the U.S. economy and
reassuring stress-test results for most U.S. banks encouraged
investors to dump low-yielding government bonds.